Summer Fun Beginning With The New Ferris Wheel LEGO Set

The fun of amusement parks comes home as LEGo reveals their newest 3 in 1 Creator set with their new Ferris wheel set. Sumer fun will never end in this park as builders will have the ability to create a Ferris Wheel, Bumper Cars, or even a Swinging Boat Ride. Whatever set you choose, it is loaded with some great detail, and fans can load it out with the 5 mini-figures that are included in the set. This fair has it all, from ticket booths, balloon animal stand to even some performers that will keep this set alive and kicking. The Ferris Wheel 3 in 1 set is 1002 pieces, and when built, the amusement park Wheel ride stands 10.5 inches tall with 8 gondolas that miniatures can actually ride in. This might be a set that fans will need three of to really build their own LEGO amusement park for their LEGO City collections. The Ferris Wheel set is priced at $79.99 and set to relax bin August 1, 2021. Pre-orders are not live yet, but links will go live here in August, save the date so you do not miss this amazing set on release day.

"Kids can enjoy a fun-filled day out at the fairground with this brilliantly detailed LEGO® Creator 3in1 Ferris Wheel (31119). This toy construction set features a rotating Ferris Wheel with 8 gondolas, a ticket booth, a balloon cart with balloon animals, 5 minifigures and a brick-built dog. The fun never stops as kids can build 3 different fairground rides with this supercool LEGO Creator 3in1 set. They can assemble the Ferris Wheel, rebuild it into a bumper car playset, transform it into a swing boat ride, or use the bricks to create something completely new.

LEGO Creator 3in1 sets let kids explore their creative side with 3 models to build in every box! The play possibilities never end because each model can be rebuilt into something new as often as kids want. Choose from an amazing range of 3in1 sets, including cars, animals and space rockets."