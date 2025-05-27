Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, yu gi oh!

Summon Dark Magician with Beast Kingdom's New Yu-Gi-Oh! Statue

The heart of the cards comes to life as Beast Kingdom has unveiled a brand new set of Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters statues

Article Summary Beast Kingdom unveils a new 6-inch Dark Magician statue inspired by classic Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters anime

This detailed collectible features iconic purple robes, spell effects, and a magic circle base

Priced at $39.99, pre-orders are open for a March 2026 release; perfect for Yu-Gi-Oh! collections

Sculpted for fans and collectors, pairs well with Beast Kingdom’s Blue Eyes White Dragon statue

Beast Kingdom is summoning Dark Magician in the attack position with a new statue that is a tribute to the original Yu-Gi-Oh! anime fans grew up with. Standing roughly 6" tall, this new Dream Select series statue captures the Sorcerer of Black Magic mid-casting with his staff surrounded by arcane energy. Inspired by the legendary Yu-Gi-Oh! animated series. Dark Magician is featured in his iconic deep purple robes with metallic finishes and plenty of mystical detail to enhance his stance.

Yu-Gi-Oh! fans will appreciate the dynamic sculpt featured here and the spell-circle base, which is perfect for any card collector's display or to show your love for the spirit of the ancient priest Mahad. The heart of the cards comes to life with this intricate statue that Beast Kingdom has crafted, and for $39.99. The legendary Dark Magician is ready to be summoned on the field and in attack position with this impressive release. Pre-orders are already live with a March 2026 release and will pair nicely with Beast Kingdom's Blue Eyes White Dragon statue. It's Time to DUEL!

DS-158-Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters- Dark Magician

"Beast Kingdom's Dream-Select series presents the legendary Dark Magician from Yu-Gi-Oh!. Based on his iconic appearance as Yugi's trusted ace and the spirit of the ancient priest Mahad, this figure captures his dynamic pose and magical aura. Crafted with precision 3D sculpting and metallic paint, the statue features sharp facial details, spell effects, and a golden magic circle with ancient runes. The themed base adds depth and motion, making this a must-have centerpiece for fans and collectors."

Product Features:

Miniature collectibles featuring legendary monsters from Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters

Professionally sculpted to capture the majestic presence of the monsters

Perfectly detailed reproduction of legendary monster designs

