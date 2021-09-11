Sun-Man Joins The Masters Of The Universe, Figure On Sale Monday

Sun-Man is back. The character made famous in the Rulers of the Sun line from the 80's is joining the proper Masters of the Universe franchise and will be incorporated into the universe and Origins figure line. The announcement was made today at Power-Con. Sun-Man was created by Yla Eason, a mother driven to provide a positive image for her son. "I was taken aback when my son came to me and said he couldn't be a superhero because he wasn't White. My heart broke and I was enraged at the same time.", said Eason. The new Sun-Man figure will include swappable heads and hands, removable wings and shield, and a sword with a flame effect. The packaging includes a comic that tells Sun-Man's origin story and features deluxe artwork. he will cost $30 and goes on sale this Monday at Mattel Creations. You can see the new figure and get more info on his history down below.

Sun-Man Will Give He-Man A Run For His Money

"As the first mass market Black superhero toy, Eason made sure that Sun-Man's super-heroism was grounded in sound character, Black representation, real inclusion, and physical and emotional strength that not only fulfilled a deficit of Black toys for play, but also a toy that reflects the possibilities of greatness for Black children."

"In short, Eason's story is an essential part of the emotional narrative and nostalgic appeal to consumers. Moreover, Sun-Man is not just a Black version of a White toy. It was sculpted to reflect hair with an Afro style, skin tone, facial features, design, accessories, and comic book storyline representing a character of Royal African ancestry (before the Black Panther movie). It has a legacy of empowerment and makes a statement of historical significance, especially to the Black community and to society in general."