Super Mario Bros Movie Jakks Bowser Figure Breathes Fire And It Rules

Super Mario Bros Movie figures from Jakks are hitting stores as we speak, and I was lucky enough to sneak in an order for the seven-inch Fire Breathing Bowser figure. This is the largest figure in the line at the moment, and the movie line is the latest wave of figures in the wildly popular Jakks line of Mario figures. I resisted for a long time but recently got into the 2.5-inch figure line. However, when I saw pics of this Bowser, I knew I had to have it. I was also curious how the fire breathing would look, and the answer was better than I thought. Check out a demo of the figure in action I took below.

That is pretty neat, no? But is the actual figure as cool as the play feature…

The packaging is really nice. I am a sucker for great packaging, and I love the sleekness of it. This figure is so bulky they somehow managed to keep it looking awesome. I love the giant window showing off Bowser, and the black box is great. A warning, though: when you open this, the little water bottle you use to put water in the figure is hidden in the bottom and blends into the packaging. Do not throw it away. This should have probably been in a baggie or something.

Once he is free, Bowser looks so imposing. The sculpt is excellent, and I love that the action features are hidden and incorporated into the design. The articulation is a little wonky, the legs are a tad loose at the hip, and getting him to stand the way that you want him to is not hard, but not as easy as I hoped. Same with the arms and hands; it is just a little awkward to maneuver. Once you figure it out, it is not too bad, but frustrating at first. The figure takes three AAA batteries, and the compartment is hidden under his shell. To put the water in the figure for the fire breathing, you use the tiny squeeze bottle to put a few drops in behind his head by removing the hairpiece, and then to activate the fire breathing press the spike on his back. It makes for such a cool visual, and kudos to Jakks for engineering this. Even without the water placed in, the light by itself is cool. Bowser is also made of really nice plastic and should hold up very well to play.

At $29.99, this is a pretty neat figure for the family. Kids will get a kick out of it, it poses well after you mess with it, and the fire effect is perfectly executed. I cannot recommend it enough. Now to track down the rest of the wave with Mario and the gang. You can snag one of these in stores now or online places like this.