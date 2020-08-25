Batman Samurai Shugo Enters the War with XM Studios

XM Studios is back with some new DC Comics samurai designs with Batman. This time Batman has taken the title of Shugo and becomes the protector of his are providence. He is standing on top of a bat-signal light that is designed after a ceremonial drum. The signal will be able to rotate 360 degrees and will have a light up feature with yellow and white light variants. XM Studios is giving Batman multiple versions of this design including a version B that will include multiple interchangeable pieces. From a Kabuto mask, katana, grappling gun, batarang, to a unique set of demonic "rage mode" pieces that even lights up. These swappable pieces will give collectors the ability to customize this Shugo Batman how they want.

These Batman Samurai designs are very unique and it expands that loving mythos of the Caped Crusader. The Deluxe version is very well crafted and features some amazing swappable pieces. The red (rage mode) mask and symbol is my favorite look and almost gives me a Batman Beyond Samurai vibe. The Batman Samurai Shugo Statue from XM Studios has three different prices depending on your choice of the statue. The simple version A will be priced at roughly $1021 and fans can find them located here. Version B will interchangeable parts are priced at roughly $1240 USD and can be found here. Lastly, there is a Joker and Batman bundle that comes with both deluxe versions and it comes in at roughly $2190 and can be found here.

"A progression from Samurai, he has now risen to take on the title of 'Shugo'. Translated as "(military) governor" or "protector", Shugo is a title given to officials in feudal Japan who ruled over territories throughout the country. Decked in an upgraded armour designed for protection, Batman Shugo stands on top of the Bat-signal, one leg forward, ready to take on the source of the distress signal."

"The design and decoration of the Bat-signal draws inspiration from Japanese Ceremonial drum – Taiko. The Taiko has various functions throughout Japan's history and was also used as a means of military communication in Feudal Japan. Ver. B includes the all favourite rage mode switch-out set and features a matched dual sword set known as Daishō. Daishō includes a Katana (a sword more than 60cm in length) and a Wakizashi (a blade that is 30 to 59cm in length). Daishō are worn by the Samurai class as a symbol of their rank."

BATMAN SHUGO VER B Premium Collectibles statue features:

4 Head sculpt: 1 Kabuto inspired full mask, 1 regular cowl, 1 unmasked, 1 rage mode cowl

3 Right arms: 1 drawing katana from its scabbard, 1 wielding grappling gun, 1 holding a Katana

3 Left arms: 1 holding on the scabbard, 1 holding the Batarang, 1 holding a Wakizashi

3 Chestplates: 1 regular black Bat-logo, 1 Bat-logo with a slightly more technical design, 1 rage mode with red light up features

Light up Bat-Signal (Yellow and White light)

Rotating base which turns 360-degrees so that collectors can view the more intricate design details of the Bat-signal

Collectible Display Plaque of the featured character

Crafted from cold-cast porcelain

Each painstakingly handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the highest possible quality finis

Limited edition: MTO (MAX 1,388)

Artists:

Foo Tze Wei

Suheryanto Hatmaja (Sculpt)

XM Studios Design and Development Team