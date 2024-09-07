Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, thundercats

Super7 Announces New Bare Bones ThunderCats Deluxe Lion-O Figure

Super7 is pulling back the price on some of their Thundercats Ultimates figures by removing accessories and changing the packaging

Article Summary Super7 introduces a budget-friendly Lion-O figure with fewer accessories and new packaging.

The 7-inch scale figure features an updated sculpt and includes the Sword of Omens and Claw Shield.

Streamlined design appeals to new collectors, focusing on essential features over swappable parts.

ThunderCats Deluxe Lion-O figure available in stores and online for $35, releasing in October.

Super7 is doing something pretty interesting lately with some modified releases across their Ultimates line. On Power Rangers Day, Super7 debuted a new set of Power Rangers figures that featured classic packaging from the 90s. However, each of those figures was more of a "bare bone" release than their original Ultimate releases, which included swappable parts and tons of accessories. Well, Super7 is now pulling back on the accessories and the price on some of these figures, including the return of Lion-O from Thundercats!

Lion-O is back at all of his 7-inch glory, but this time, he gets an updated sculpt and only two accessories. He will come with the Sword of Omens as well as his Claw Shield, and he is also getting new and simpler packaging. This is a great way to get these figures out to new collectors and fans who do not care about swappable hands and those deep-cut accessories. The Thundercats Super7 Lion-O will be released in October for $35 and will be found in stores and online.

Super7 ThunderCats Deluxe Lion-O Action Figure

"ThunderCats, HO!" Lion-O, Lord of the ThunderCats, is here to roar once more, to summon his fellow heroes and instill fear in the hearts of his foes! This 7" scale, articulated ThunderCats Deluxe Lion-O™ figure is inspired by classic animated series, features intricate sculpt and premium paint detailing, and comes with Sword of Omens and Claw Shield accessories, all packaged on a die cut cardback. Relive the excitement of the classic ThunderCats series with the new Lion-O™ Deluxe figure!"

Inspired by the classic animated series, ThunderCats

Figure is 7" scale with 19 points of articulation, and features intricate sculpt and premium paint detailing

Includes Sword of Omens and Claw Shield accessories

The perfect gift for any ThunderCats or collector, collect the entire assortment of ThunderCats figures by Super7!

