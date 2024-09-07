Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, Super7

Super7 Arrives in Gotham with New Super Cyborg Batman 89' Batmobile

The Batmobile is racing on in from Super7 as they debut their new Super Cyborg Batman Batmobile 1989 vehicle

Article Summary Super7 debuts a new 13” Super Cyborg Batman Batmobile from the 1989 film, showcasing intricate movie-accurate details.

The Batmobile features removable panels revealing mechanical components like engine, machine guns, and cockpit.

Priced at $125, this collectible Batmobile is available for pre-order through Amazon with an October 2024 release.

Fans can discover thoughtful design elements, from a supercharged V-12 engine to rolling wheels and grappling hooks.

Back in 1972, Takara Tomy created their Japanese Henshin Cyborgs line of action figures. These figures were designed to embody the concept of cyborgs, showcasing their inner parts with translucent body parts. These figures are usually 12" tall, and since then, Super7 has created their Super Cyborg line, which pays homage to this specific line of collectibles. Since then, Super7 has expanded the line to more than just cyborgs with Universal Monsters, Power Rangers, Godzilla, Transformers, and more. Each of these figures allows the collectors to discover the inner workings of some of their favorite characters with removable panels to see under the hood.

Super7 has just unveiled their new Batman (1989) Batmobile Super Cyborg vehicle that measures 13" long. This bad boy brings the vehicle's iconic experience from the 1989 film to life with movie-accurate detail in metallic deco. The vehicle can be taken apart, showing off the inner mechanical helmets of the Batmobile, from the engine and machine guns to the cockpit and much more. Priced at $125, this is a great way to showcase and display the infamous Batman car. Pre-orders are only offered through Amazon with an October 2024 release.

Super7's New Super Cyborg Batman 89' Batmobile

"Batman utilizes an arsenal of high-tech gadgets and vehicles in his fight to protect Gotham City, and none are more iconic than the Batmobile! Appearing in every iteration of Batman and evolving with the character over time, Super7 is proud to present the 1989 Batman Batmobile!"

"The formidable exterior of the vehicle features a spinning turbine fan, rolling wheels, and an array of sculpted details including machine gun casings, grappling hooks, dual batwing fairings, and more. Remove the pair of exterior panels on the top of the vehicle to expose the intricate inner workings of the Caped Crusader's crime-fighting vehicle, including a supercharged V-12 engine flanked by twin forward-mounted machine guns, a cockpit with detailed telecommunications array and rotating steering wheel, rear-mounted oil slick dispensers and smoke emitters, and a turbine exhaust afterburner."

