Super7 Debuts New Toho Deluxe Super Kaiju Godzilla '89 Figure

Super7 has unveiled new Toho Deluxe Super Kaiju figure, bringing Godzilla and some of his iconic villains to life and in new fashion

Inspired by the 1989 film Godzilla vs. Biollante, featuring intricate sculpt and premium paint detailing.

Includes 21 points of articulation, a bendable wire tail, hinged jaw, and a destroyed building accessory.

Perfect for kaiju collectors, this figure is up for pre-order at $35.49 with an October 2024 release.

Super7 is doing something pretty interesting as they are essentially bulking up their ReAction Godzilla figures. Arriving as a Target Exclusive, the new Toho Deluxe Super Kaiju Godzilla '89 has arrived. This new 5.5" scale line is articulated, and features intricate sculpt in premium paint, as well as a bendable wire detail in a hinged jaw. This figure is inspired by the 1989 appearance of the King of the Monsters in Godzilla vs. Biollante. That film marked a significant shift for these films as it showed off his kaiju king as more powerful, fearsome, and destructive than before. even the film had a darker tone, and his new bulkier body and menacing look helped showcase that design on the screen. Super7 is now ready for fans to bring home new Godzilla figures that are nicely crafted and inspired by the legacy that Godzilla and his villain have created on screen. Priced at $$35.49, these figures are simple and sweet and are already up for pre-order with an October 2024 release.

Super7 Toho Deluxe Super Kaiju Godzilla '89 (Target Exclusive)

"The King of the Monsters in the palm of your hand! The new 5.5" scale, articulated Toho Super Kaiju figure of Godzilla 1989 is inspired by the 1989 film Godzilla vs Biollante, features intricate sculpt and premium paint detailing, has a bendable wire tail and hinged jaw, and comes with a to-scale, destroyed building accessory. Secured in window-box packaging, this 1989 Super Kaiju figure is a must-have for any kaiju collection- grab yours today!"

Inspired by the 1989 film Godzilla vs Biollante

Figure is 5.5" scale with 21 points of articulation, including a bendable wire tail and hinged jaw

Includes a to-scale, destroyed building accessory

The perfect gift for any kaiju collector or Godzilla fan, collect the entire lineup of Toho action figures, apparel, and accessories by Super7!

