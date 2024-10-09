Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: MF Doom, Super7

Super7 Drops the Beat with MF DOOM ReAction Figure Cereal Bowl Set

Start your morning off right with MF DOOM and Super7 as they debut a new ReAction Figure Cereal Bowl Set that is a must have collectible

Bow before Doom, MF DOOM, that is, with a nutritious breakfast featuring some deadly beats with Super7. Doom rose up in the 1990s and has a signature metal mask that is inspired by the Marvel Comics villain Doctor Doom. Now, a new and special edition ReAction Figure Cereal Bowl Set has arrived that features artwork that is inspired by the album cover for DOOM's fifth studio album, Mm..Food. That album celebrates its 20th anniversary, which includes legendary songs like One Beer and, of course, Raph Snitch Knishes. A 3.75" MF DOOM ReAction figure is featured here, which will be included inside cereal box packaging that even has a DOOM mask maze on the back. That is not all either, as Super7 has also included a themed MF DOOM cereal bowl and spoon, which will surely make sure to start off your morning the right way. Pre-orders of this Hip Hop Legend Mm..Food cereal set are priced at $65, and pre-orders are already live on Super7 with a November 2024 release date.

Super7 MF DOOM ReAction Figure Cereal Bowl Set

"MF DOOM knew that you should start the day off right with a delicious, nutritious bowl of the finest beats and rhymes! This new ReAction Figure Cereal Bowl Set is inspired by the album cover for DOOM's fifth studio album, MM..FOOD, which celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2024."

"Packed in cereal box-style packaging that includes a maze of madness puzzle that can be cut out and worn as a mask, this figure set includes a 3.75" scale MF DOOM ReAction Figure with microphone accessory, a 33 oz. capacity cereal bowl, and a spoon with MF DOOM mask and logo details. Even after 20 years, MM..FOOD is a true feast for the ears— don't miss your chance to add this MF DOOM Cereal Bowl Set to your collection of Hip Hop legends!"

