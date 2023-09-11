Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: iron giant, Super7

Super7 Gets Heroic with Their Latest Super Cyborg Iron Giant Figure

Coming to life form the classic animated film Iron Giant, Super7 is back with a new figure for their Super Cyborg line

Hogarth Hughes and The Iron Giant are ready for more adventures with Super7's newest figure. The Iron Giant is a beloved animated film that tells the tale of a young boy named Hogarth who finds a giant robot that has arrived from outer space. The Iron Giant was released in 1999, but it takes place in the 1950s, with some focus surrounding the Cold War. Voiced by Vin Diesel, this lovable Iron Giant is just a sweetheart and has stolen the hearts of fans ever since. Super7 has announced that he will be joining Super7's popular Super Cyborg collectible line, which pays tribute to iconic characters.

The Super Cyborg figures always feature some unique twists like removable parts and interior specs. This fully colored The Iron Giant Super Cyborg figure comes in at a mighty 11" tall and will feature 11 points of articulation with a 1.5" Hogarth buddy. Five armor parts can be removed, showing off the Giant mechanic design in great detail. The detailed packaging also works perfectly here, and the Iron Giant Super Cyborg is priced at $85, is set for a Spring 2024 release, and can be found here for pre-order.

Super7 Brings the Iron Giant to Their Super Cyborg Line

"From the classic The Iron Giant animated film comes a new Super Cyborg figure from Super7! It may be plain to see why this Giant has become a favorite of fans of all ages, but if you really want to see what makes the eponymous towering robot tick, you'll have to take a look inside!"

"This 11" tall Super Cyborg is rendered with full-color paint detail and comes with a 1.5" Hogarth Hughes accessory, features 11 points of articulation, and has five removable panels that expose its inner workings. This imposing-but-benevolent Giant Super Cyborg Figure will be a heart-warming addition to any collection of animated cinema classics!"

