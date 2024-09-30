Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, voltron

Super7 Reveals Brand New Full Color Voltron Super Cyborg Collectible

Voltron has returned to Super7 as the legendary robot is getting a new Full Color Super Cyborg figure showing whats under the hood

Article Summary Super7 unveils a new Full Color Voltron Super Cyborg figure with removable panels.

This 11” tall figure showcases the inner workings of the giant Voltron robot.

The figure includes 12 removable panels, sword, and shield accessories.

Pre-orders are live, with a release date set for November 2024 at $125.

Voltron is a classic animated series that debuted in the 1980s that is still loved to this day. The series revolves around a team of heroes as they protect the universe from intergalactic villains like King Zarkon. Voltron consists of five pilots who each control robotic lions that combine to form the powerful robot Voltron. The Lion Force features Keith, the leader and the pilot of the Black Lion, which is the head and torso. Lance is second-in-command and pilots the Red Lion (the right arm), Pidge controls the Green Lion (left arm), and Hunk and his Yellow Lion (left leg). Lastly, there is Sven or Allura (depending on what part of the series you are watching), who is in charge of the Blue Lion and Voltron's right leg.

When united, they are a near unstoppable cosmic force, and now, they can take a look at the hood with Super7 and their new Voltron Super Cyborg figure, which features a fully colored figure with removable parts. Standing 11" tall, this figure takes fans right back to the 80s but with 12 removable panels that showcase the inner workings of the robot. Super7 has also included a sword and shield accessory, which will surely help the team bring balance to the galaxy. Pre-orders of this beauty are already live for $125 through Super7 with a November 2024 release date.

Voltron Super Cyborg (Full Color)

Robeasts, beware! Voltron is back yet again, this time in Super Cyborg form! At 11" tall, this Full Color Voltron Super Cyborg figure is inspired by the '80s animated series and features twelve removable x-ray panels that reveal the inner workings of the giant super robot. With accurate sculpting and proportions throughout, premium paint detail, and sword and shield accessories, this Full Color Voltron Super Cyborg is ready to defend your collection from the forces of galactic evil!

10 removable plates

Sword and shield accessories

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!