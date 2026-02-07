Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: godzilla, Super7

Super7 Unveils New Toho ReAction Godzilla 2000: Millennium Figure

Super7 is back with some more kaiju fun as they debut their new Toho ReAction Figure Wave 10 Godzilla collectible figures

Inspired by the 1999 film, the collectible highlights Godzilla’s fiery spikes and battle-ready stance

This retro, 3.75” Godzilla figure comes with themed card back and classic details for collectors

Available now for $25, Godzilla 2000 launches alongside Mechagodzilla and Shin in Wave 10

A new set of Toho Godzilla figures is here from Super7, with three new kaiju kings making their arrival. One of which is from Godzilla 2000: Millennium (1999), which features the King of the Monsters as an unstoppable force of nature that collides with both human ambition and alien interference. The story follows the Godzilla Prediction Network (GPN), a group of scientists who study the kaijus' movements, believing that Godzilla isn't purely evil but is part of Earth's natural balance. This idea clashes with the Japanese government, which sees this King only as a threat to be destroyed.

To make things even better, a mysterious UFO has arrived on Earth, which delivered Orga, who, after the King's DNA, reshaped Earth into a planet suitable for itself. Godzilla is now charging up in his more aggressive form, showing off his textured skin with fiery orange and yellow spikes. Standing 3.75" tall, this King of Monsters is ready to take on Orga and anyone who gets in his way and comes in a themed card back. Collectors can buy one right now through Super7 for $25, with the Millennium version releasing alongside Mechagodzilla and Shin for Wave 10.

Super7 – Toho ReAction Godzilla 2000: Millennium (Charging)

"Spaceships don't stand a chance when Godzilla's at large and in charge. Welcome Godzilla Charging as a ReAction Figure to your collection! This retro, 3.75" scale action figure is inspired by the Millennium film, which started the standalone Millennium series, ushering in a new generation of fans."

"Orga's on the loose, planning to steal Godzilla's DNA, but this ReAction Figure of Godzilla is not having it. Sculpting details reveal spikes that are a fiery blaze of orange and yellow—and Godzilla's terrifying jaws are open—and claws are out. Whether you pose this figure on your shelves and admire from a safe distance—or re-create a smoldering battle scene—hurry to add this formidable creature to your collection."

