Supergirl is Back and Makes A Heroic Entrance at XM Studios

Make way for the Girl of Steel, and Supergirl is making a superhero landing at XM Studios once again. The Kryptonian is back as the statue company announces the return of some of their DC Comics statues but in a new 1:6 scale format. Not only does this gives collectors s second chance to own these incredible statues, but now for a fraction of the original cost. Even though XM Studios decreased the size, all of the detail is still there. Supergirl stands roughly 15.75 inches tall and shows the hero ripping open from her pod as she wears her classic DC Comics suit. The red and blue color really shines here, and her beauty and strength are captured perfectly.

I love how XM Studios is re-releasing these DC Comics statues, but in a new size. The 1:4 scale is a spectacle on its own, and those massive and pricey statues are something else. However, the new 1:6 scale is perfect, making it still pretty high end but a little more affordable. The DC Comics Supergirl 1/6 Scale Limited Edition Statue is priced at $789.99. She will be limited to only 499 pieces, is set for a Q1 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here. Be sure to check out some of the other 1:6 scale statues coming out with Green Lantern, Doomsday, Zatanna, and more.

"Presenting the next in line from XM's DC Comics 1:6 scale premium collectibles line, Supergirl! Supergirl 1:4 scale was released prior and we are now releasing the 1:6 scale! The XM DC 1:6 line is specially designed for collectors who desire space-friendly collectibles, without compromising on the exquisite details and the quality of larger collectible pieces."

"Supergirl – "Superman: The most powerful being on the planet. Able to leap tall buildings and outspeed bullets. But what would have happened if he wasn't raised by the decent, humble souls that gave him his morals? What if he arrived on Earth a teenager—with all the attitude and rebellion that comes with the territory? Well… he'd be Supergirl…"

Features:

Supergirl first arrival on earth in her Krypton pod, powered and ready as ever

Featuring Supergirl in her long haired portrait

Crafted in polystone

Each handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with high quality finish

Artists Involved:

Juan Carlos Ruiz Burgos (2D)

(2D) Wandah Kurniawan (Sculpt)

(Sculpt) XM Studios Design and Development Team