Supergirl Lands at Hot Toys with New 1/6 Scale Figure for The Flash

Coming out of the events of The Flash, Hot Toys is bringing the Woman of Steel to life with their latest 1/6 scale action figure

There is a new superhero in town as Hot Toys brings Supergirl to life from The Flash. After changing the past to save his mom, Barry Allen finds himself in an alternate timeline. One of which consists of a world with no Superman; however, all is not last as another Kryptonian exists. Kara Zor-El has been locked away for years and is now out and ready to take on Zod and his army. Hot Toys has announced that this version of Supergirl is coming to life as part of their 1/6 scale The Flash line. Sasha Calle's likeness is beautifully captured here, and she will feature separate rolling eyes, a new head sculpt, a fabric suit, a wired cape, and a sweet LED display base. This is the first screen-accurate collectible we have seen of her; it is too bad we won't get to see more of her on-screen, or will we? This is the Supergirl figure fans have been waiting for, and pre-orders will be arriving soon from Hot Toys right here.

The Flash – 1/6th Scale Supergirl Collectible Figure

"Who are you". Barry Allen a.k.a. The Flash, who is in an attempt to save his parents ends up breaking the universe. The catastrophic effect of his travel to another timeline prompts him to team up with Michael Keaton's Batman and the remaining Krytonian – Kara Zor – El (who exists as a replacement for Clark Kent in this timeline) to put up a fierce fight against supervillain General Zod to save the future."

"Hot Toys' newest collection inspired by The Flash is getting an amazing expansion! Presenting Supergirl in 1/6th scale collectible figure, hovering her way into your grand DC display. Skillfully crafted based on the appearance of Sasha Calle as Supergirl in the movie, the screen-accurate figure features a newly developed head sculpt with stunning likeness, sculpted hair and separate rolling eyeballs system."

"A newly developed proportionally accurate body which is highly poseable with enhanced joint articulations allowing a greater range of movement to mimic her iconic poses easily. Her iconic costume is beautifully tailored in classic red and blue scheme, accompanied with a wired fabric cape to create dramatic flows. Also includes a LED lighted figure stand detailed with Supergirl logo for a little storytelling element. Take action and reserve the Supergirl figure today!"

