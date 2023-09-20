Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, supergirl

Supergirl the Woman of Tomorrow Flies Into McFarlane's DC Multiverse

Explore the DC Multiverse once again with McFarlane Toys as they debut new Gold Labels figures like a new Supergirl

Prepare to take flight with our latest addition to the DC Multiverse lineup as Supergirl is flying in from McFarlane Toys. This marks the second Supergirl, with the first coming to life from the Injustice Universe, but this version is from DC Rebirth. Brought to life with meticulous detail, Kara Zor-El, the cousin of Superman, is on her own journey as she embraces her role in this new world. McFarlane Toys has added a fabric cape for this Gold Label release, which takes Kara to completely new heights. Hopefully, that means McFarlane will start dishing out more of these fabric elements to some of their other DC Multiverse figures. This figure is nicely crafted, and she will be a Target Exclusive with a $19.99 price tag along with an October 2023 release. Pre-orders can be found here, but she will most likely be in Target stores for weeks before they fulfill any online orders. Happy Hunting.

DC Comics Supergirl DC Multiverse (Target Exclusive)

"As a child Kara Zor-El™ witnessed the devastation of Krypton™ before she was sent to Earth on a mission to protect her infant cousin, Kal-El™. Arriving on Earth decades too late, she discovered that grown-up Kal has been imprisond. Still determined to protect her family, and its legacy, Kara will fight her cousin's enemies as Supergirl."

Highlights

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC™ MULTIVERSE

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for a full range of posing and play

Supergirl comes with a flight stand and fabric cape

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures

