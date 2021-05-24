The Dark Knight Returns Superman MAFEX Figure Finally Debuts

The Dark Knight Returns is easily a foundation of many of the current DC Comics projects, especially inside the DC's Snyderverse. The story showcases a different future for our favorite superhero with no masks and a retired Batman. Bruce Wayne can help but put the cowl on once again but after his antics in Gotham, political aspects stir. One of these policies is the President sending his golden boy to put an end to the return of vigilantes in Gotham, and that golden boy is none other than Superman. Superman verse Batman is the ultimate showdown showing DC Comics a fight between brawn and brains. MAFEX finally has revealed their new The Dark Knight Returns Superman figure allowing fans to finally bring the fight to their shelves.

Standing roughly 6.3 inches tall, the Man of Steel is back with a faithful recreation of his appearance in The Dark Knight Returns story. Like most MAFEX figures from Medicom, Supes is highly detailed and will feature a nicely tailored fabric cape. The figure will include two different head sculpts with a standard and a battle-damaged one. The damaged Superman head sculpts are also straight from the comics that go perfectly with the Kryptonite Arrow accessories. This added access does have me thinking Medicom might have a Green Arrow MAFEX The Dark Knight Returns figure up their sleeve next. Either way, DC Comics fans will be able to showcase Batman vs. Superman in glorious MAFEX form for $104.99 in March 2022. Pre-orders are already live, and collectors can secure your own Man of Steel here.

"Based on The Dark Knight Returns story line, the MAFEX Superman is a highly detailed figure standing 6.30 inches tall. Superman features a fabric cape and a high level of articulation for acting out all of your favorite scenes."

Features

6.30 inches (16cm)

Made of plastic and fabric

From The Dark Knight Returns

Fabric cape

Fully articulated

Contents