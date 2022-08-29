Superman Sweeps Lois Lane off Her Feet with New Iron Studios Statue

There are plenty of power couples in DC Comics, and Superman and Lois Lane created that category. These two characters both hold their own and when together, they are truly unstoppable. Iron Studios captures the power, love, and heroics of Superman and Lois Lan with a new spectacular 1/6 scale statue. Coming in at 11.4" tall, the Man of Steel is sweeping the Daily Planet's #1 Reporter right off her feet and takes to the sky. Iron Studios sculpted some raw emotion here with incredible detail with both characters depicted floating in the air. If you love Superman or love the relationship of Lois Lane and her boy scout, then this is the statue for you.

I am in awe with this statue as it captures the other non-action side of DC Comics and the relationships they built. Metropolis, the Daily Planet and Lois Lane are all captured here, giving DC Comics fans all parts of Superman's history in one incredible statue. The Superman and Lois Lane 1/6 scale statue from Iron Studios is priced at $720 and set for a Q3 2023 release. Pre-orders are already live right here, and be sure to take advantage of that payment plan.

"Superman Lois Over the imposing and majestic edifices of the modern city of Metropolis and the emblematic Daily Planet building, with his unmistakable classic blue and red suit, the beautiful investigative reporter Lios Lane feels more than safe in the arms of her man of steel. Celebrating the love with one of pop culture's most iconic couples, Iron Studios present the statue Superman and Lois – DC Comics – Diorama 1/6, with Clark and Lois Lane exchanging passionate looks and smiles inspired by their iconic and classic version from the comics."