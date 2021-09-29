Sword Art Online Alicization Alice Comes to Life with Max Factory

Sword Art Online is easily one of my favorite anime and what they did with Sword Art Online Alicization was a true wonder. A while back, Good Smile Company teased that Max Factory would be releasing Alice Synthesis Thirty as a figma. Not much has been heard about the figure until now, as pre-orders finally go live for this incredible figure. I have had one figma in the past, and while they are quite loose and petite, they are loaded with detail and accessories. Sword Art Online Alice is ready to do what she can while discovering her past with this War of Underworld designed figure. Alice uses flexible plastic to keep her realistic and not taking out of the possible flexibility. Three swappable face plates are also included with glaring, shouting, and a smiling expression.

Max Factory also included some fun accessories with Alice like here Fragrant Olive Sword and some effect parts based on the «Armament Full Control Art» ritual. She will also be able to equip her eyepatch after breaking free of the code in the system, making this a must have collectible for Sword Art Online fans. The Alice Synthesis Thirty figma from Max Factory is priced at $97.99, she is set to release in October 2022, and pre-orders are live right here.

"In order to accomplish what I must do, I will fight you! – From the popular anime series "Sword Art Online Alicization: War of Underworld" comes a figma of Alice Synthesis Thirty!"

