Sword Art Online Asuna as Stacia Goddess of Creation Statue Arrives

Good Smile Company is back with another statue as they dive into the hit anime series Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld. The final episodes of the last season of Sword Art Online consist of Kirito's allies coming into the Underworld with powerful avatars. One of those avatars was the Goddess of Creation, who was controlled by the one and only Asuna and Good Smile is bringing her to life. Standing roughly 11 inches tall, Asuka is back with this beautifully crafted statue that showcases her Goddess of Creation design.

Good Smile used pearl paint on her headdress and armor for a more goddess style look that flows well with the ripped water base. This incredible statue is absolutely gorgeous and will be a highlight in any Sword Art Online collection. The Asuna [Stacia, the Goddess of Creation] statue is priced at $279.99, set to release in January 2022, and pre-orders are live and found here. I hope we can see more War of Underworld statues come to us from Good Smile, and I hope we can see Alice on that list!

"Even a thousand years is not a long time, as long as I am with you." From the anime series "Sword Art Online Alicization: War of Underworld" comes a scale figure of Asuna as [Stacia, the Goddess of Creation] based on an official illustration. Asuna's flowing long hair and dress have been meticulously sculpted in incredible detail. Her headdress and armor are finished with pearl paintwork for an elegant look. The base of the figure features rippled sculpting and gradated paintwork made to appear like the surface of a body of water. Be sure to add the goddess-like Asuna to your collection!"