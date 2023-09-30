Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: Aladdin, disney, iron studios

Take a Magic Carpet Ride with Iron Studios New D100 Aladdin Statue

Iron Studios is back with a new assortment of 1/10 Art Scale statues including the arrival of Aladdin and Jasmine as they take flight

Get ready to embark on a whimsical journey to a land of enchantment as Iron Studios presents a delightful 1/10 Art Scale statue to continue Disney's 100th Anniversary celebration. The desert sand of Agrabah awaits as Iron Studios has captured the "A Whole New World" sequence from Aladdin. A magic carpet ride awaits as Prince Ali takes Jasmine to witness the gorgeous city from above, with Abu joining in on the fun and Genie featured in the background. This statue is a heartwarming homage to Disney's Aladdin, which has become a timeless tale of love, adventure, and, of course, magic. The whole piece comes in at 12" tall with a lot of color and craftsmanship that Disney fans will not want to miss out on bringing home. Whether you're reliving cherished memories with Aladdin or are ready to discover a whole new world, then this is the statue for you. Pre-orders are already live from Iron Studios for a whopping $799, with a Q2 2024 release right here. Be sure to check out some of the other Disney 100 statues that Iron Studios has been dropping all year long right here.

Aladdin and Jasmine Take Flight for Disney's 100th

"Above the majestic Agrabah palace towers, somewhere in the Middle East of the 9th Century A.D., an amazing flying Magic Carpet crosses floating over the clouds bringing a former street burglar, now a Prince, on his knees behind his beloved Princess with her arms opened, next to his little simian pet companion, followed by a small being with blue skin, pointy ears, broad smile, and phenomenal cosmic powers!"

"Another memorable classic animation production by Disney Studios is immortalized by Iron Studios in the statue "Aladdin and Jasmine Deluxe – Disney Classics 100 Years – Art Scale 1/10", expanding their line of statues celebrating the 100 Years of Disney, with the beloved royal couple alongside the charismatic Genie and the small monkey Abu in a beautiful set of the One Thousand and One Nights. This special scene was designed to immediately transport the fans to the magic world of Aladdin and the best memories of this iconic production!"

