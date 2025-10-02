Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: christmas, lego

Take A Ride on LEGO Icons Brand New Holiday Express Train

The holidays are arriving early a LEGO as they debut a brand new set of Christmas themes sets just in time for winter

Article Summary Hop aboard the LEGO Icons Holiday Express Train, a 956-piece festive set for the 2025 Winter Village lineup.

Features a steam locomotive with bobbing smokestack, decorated carriages, and four seasonal LEGO minifigures.

Includes 16 curved track pieces, working with both manual push and optional motorized LEGO Powered Up kit.

The Holiday Express Train launches October 4 for $129.99, ideal for display or circling your Christmas tree.

All aboard a festive brick-built adventure as LEGO is preparing for winter with their new Holiday Express Train (10361) set. This 2025 Winter Village release is loaded with charm and seasonal flair, coming in at 956 pieces and measuring 19.5" long. The holiday-themed steam locomotive will have a bobbing smokestack, a coal tender, a passenger carriage with a fully furnished interior, and a flatcar carrying a bell‑ringing polar bear. Four LEGO minifigures are also included, along with the Conductor, Engineer, and two passengers.

Master builders and train enthusiasts will also be able to customize how the train moves with 16 curved track pieces included and it could even fit around a smaller Christmas tree. The Holiday Express Train can be manually pushed or can be upgraded to a motorized version with the LEGO Powered Up kit (sold separately). Pre-orders are not live, but this holiday set is expected to pull into the station on October 4 for $129.99 on the LEGO Store.



All Aboard the LEGO Icons Holiday Express Train

"The LEGO® Icons Holiday Express Train (10361) model train set has arrived. Craft a locomotive with a bobbing smokestack, coal tender, flatcar carrying a bell-ringing polar bear and an end car with a furnished interior. This adult building kit also includes 4 minifigures and a passenger platform with a bench and lamppost, plus miniature toys including, for the first time in a retail LEGO set, a 3D-printed train piece. Build the track around your holiday tree and add the LEGO Powered Up kit (sold separately) to motorize the locomotive."

"Climb aboard for an immersive building journey or gather friends and family for a fun Build Together experience in the LEGO Builder app. Here, you can zoom in and rotate models in 3D, track and save your progress and explore new LEGO models. This set also includes 2 sets of printed instructions for building together."

