Take A Ride on the Hogwarts Express with LEGO's New Harry Potter Set

All Aboard! The Wizard World of Harry Potter comes to LEGO once again as they debut their biggest set yet! Coming in at a whopping 5,129 pieces, it is time to return to Platform 9 3/4 with the Hogwarts Express Collector's Edition set! Relive iconic moments surrounding this train and the train station through multiple years of Harry Potter's time at Hogwarts. LEGO loaded out this set with a total of 20 mini-figures, showing our favorite witches and wizard over the years. You will recognize some of the scenes captured in this set, like Philosopher's Stone with the meeting of Harry, Ron, and Hermione. We also have the Prisoner of Azkaban with Professor Lupin and the arrival of the Dementors.

Harry Potter fans will even shed some tears, and LEGO is dishing out a first here as fans get to revise Platform 9¾ at King's Cross Station years later. Adult versions of Harry and Ginny and their children, Lily, James, and Albus are also included as we witness their new magical journeys are just about to begin. The Hogwarts Express Collectors Edition will be the LEGO Millennium Falcon set of the Harry Potter world, and it is priced at $499.99. The set is expected to drop on August 31, 2022, on the LEGO Shop right here.

"Capture the magic of the Harry Potter™ stories with a buildable, 1:32 scale replica of the most iconic vehicle in the Wizarding World. LEGO® Harry Potter Hogwarts Express™ – Collectors' Edition (76405) is a spectacular build-and-display project for adult Harry Potter enthusiasts, which will enchant all who see it."

"The engine features a detailed underside and a lever on the top that causes the train to rock with the motion of a steam train. A tender car carries the engine's supply of coal. The passenger car comprises 3 compartments, each depicting a classic scene: when Harry, Ron and Hermione meet in the series' first movie; when Professor Lupin saves Harry from the Dementor™ in the third movie; and when Luna saves Harry from Draco's spell in the sixth movie. The model also depicts Platform 9¾ at King's Cross Station, where the adult Harry and Ginny wait with their children, Lily, James and Albus, ready for Albus's first trip aboard the amazing Hogwarts Express."

Evoke the magic – LEGO® Harry Potter™ Hogwarts Express™ – Collectors' Edition (76405) is a 1:32 scale (approx.) buildable replica of the iconic steam train

Authentic details – The engine, coal tender and 3-room passenger car are packed with movie-accurate references, from the cabin interiors to the toad on the loose

A cast of 20 characters – Within the model are 4 classic scenes from the Harry Potter™ movies, depicting the drama, the characters and even a piece of memorable dialogue

Realistic movement – A lever on the top of the engine can be turned to make the train rock with the mesmerizing motion of a steam train

A treat for adult enthusiasts – This build-and-display model makes a thoughtful gift for an experienced model-maker, an adult fan of the Harry Potter™ movies, or (best of all) yourself

An enchanting conversation piece – Measuring over 10.5 in. (26 cm) high, 46.5 in. (118 cm) long and 8 in. (20 cm) wide, the model will draw admiring comments wherever it is displayed