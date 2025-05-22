Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, Mario Kart

Take A Ride Through Bowser's Castle with New LEGO Mario Kart Set

LEGO is returning to the world of Mario with a new selection of themed sets as they go for gold with some new racers

Article Summary LEGO unveils a new 1,068-piece Mario Kart Bowser’s Castle set, launching August 2025 for $99.99

Features brick-built Bowser’s Castle track, with Yoshi and Bowser vehicles and interactive traps

Includes four LEGO Super Mario figures: Bowser, Yoshi, Thwomp, and Lava Bubble for racing fun

Add Mario, Luigi, or Peach minifigures (sold separately) to unlock authentic Mario Kart effects

Bowser's Castle is one of the most iconic tracks in the Mario Kart series, with explosive lava pits, wicked traps, and menacing Thwomps. Debuting in the original Super Mario Kart, the track has appeared in nearly every installment, each time with new twists and hazards. The N64 version introduced a 3D environment with sharp turns and that signature fiery ambiance. Racing through Bowser's lair requires skill and precision, and now master builders get to build part of the infamous track with LEGO's newest Mario Kart set. Coming in at 1,068 pieces, LEGO has expanded its Super Mario Bros. collection to the high-speed skill of Mario Kart.

Bowser's Castle features Yoshi and Bowser racing for that finish line in brick-built detail as well as a Thwomp and Lava Bubble. The castle is filled with plenty of traps, such as a spinning Fire Bar, falling Thwomp, and Mashable castle walls. Add the interactive Luigi, Mario, or Princess Peach LEGO minifigures (sold separately) to the set to hear new Mario Kart sound/visual effects when they get behind the wheel. Build your own Mario Kart track in August 2025 for $99.99, and be sure to keep an eye out for other sets to enhance your track.

LEGO Mario Kart – Bowser's Castle

"Get ready to race at Mario Kart™ – Bowser's Castle with this LEGO® Super Mario™ toy vehicle racing set for kids (72039). A brilliant Nintendo® character gift toy for boys, girls and gamers aged 9 and up, the set features Bowser's Castle, with space for Bowser to stand on top, foldout walls, a spinning Fire Bar and other fun functions. Drive, drift and launch shells with Bowser in the Standard ATV and Yoshi in the Mach 8 kart, smash through the castle walls, swerve away from the plunging Thwomp and topple the Lava Bubble."

"This building toy includes 4 LEGO Super Mario figures: Bowser, Yoshi, a Thwomp and a Lava Bubble. Add a LEGO® Mario™, LEGO® Luigi™ or LEGO® Peach™ figure (from sets 71439, 71440, 71441 or 72043 – sold separately) for interactive play, including Mario Kart sound/visual effects when they drive the vehicles. This set contains 1,068 pieces."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!