Take a Ride with LEGO Black Widow & Captain America Motorcycle Set

Hit the open road with two of your favorite heroes with LEGO as Captain America and Widow are going for a ride with a new set

LEGO is riving on back to The Infinity Saga with a brand new Marvel Cinematic Universe inspired set. Coming to life from Marvel Studios' Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America, and Black Widow are here to save the day. Featuring 130 pieces, these meters of The Avengers are riding in on their motorcycles as they hunt for Loki's Staff. Both motorcycles will fit LEGO miniatures of Cap and Widow as well as have side stud shooters. Captain America will come with his signature shield and can have his helmet removed, while Black Widow comes with her baton for action off of the motorcycle. If you love Avengers: Age of Ultron or the MCU Avengers, then this set is just what you need. The Black Widow & Captain America Motorcycles can be purchased right now for only $15.99 here.

"Bring iconic movie action to life with LEGO® Marvel Black Widow & Captain America Motorcycles (76260). Based on a scene from Marvel Studios' Avengers: Age of Ultron, these motorcycling Super Heroes will take kids aged 6+ down an endless road of imaginative adventures."

"The Captain America and Black Widow minifigures ride motorcycles first seen in the memorable 2015 Marvel Studios' Avengers: Age of Ultron movie. Both motorcycles incorporate side-shooters and holders for Black Widow's baton and Captain America's shield. The minifigures are easily removed from the motorcycles to expand the play possibilities even further. For added digital fun, builders can zoom in, rotate sets in 3D and track their progress using the fun, intuitive LEGO Builder app."

High-speed Avengers adventures – LEGO® Marvel Black Widow & Captain America Motorcycles (76260) brings to life a classic scene from Marvel Studios' Avengers: Age of Ultron

Motorcycling Super Heroes – The playset includes Captain America and Black Widow minifigures with their familiar shield and baton, plus 2 buildable motorcycles

Action on and off the bikes – Both motorcycles have side-shooters to fend off bad guys. The minifigures are easily removed from the bikes to expand the play possibilities even further

Gift for young Super Heroes – Give this hands-on playset to Marvel movie fans aged 6 and up as a birthday, holiday or any-day gift

Go-anywhere fun – Each bike measures over 1.5 in. (4 cm) high, 3 in. (8 cm) long and 1.5 in. (4 cm) wide, so kids can take this versatile, build-and-play toy wherever they go

