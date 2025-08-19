Posted in: Collectibles, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Angry orchard, Jason Universe

Take A Stab at Angry Orchard's New Thriller Pack with Jason Universe

Prepare for the horror of a Fall with the taste of Angry Orchard as they debut a new collab with Jason Universe with merch and cans

Article Summary Jason Universe and Angry Orchard unite for a horror-themed cider collab celebrating Friday the 13th's 45th anniversary.

Sweet Revenge is a 13-minute fan-film starring real fans as Jason's on-screen victims, directed by Mike P. Nelson.

The Thriller Variety Pack features four limited ciders, including Blood Orange with Jason’s iconic hockey mask design.

Exclusive Jason Universe merch and glow-in-the-dark cans drop this fall—perfect for horror and cider lovers alike.

Sweet Revenge is a 13-minute horror fan-film directed by Mike P. Nelson, created as part of a collaboration between Angry Orchard and the new Jason Universe. The film marks the official return of Jason Voorhees, celebrating the 45th anniversary of Friday the 13th. It features two real-life fans—Calleigh Kearns and Gio Contreras—who were chosen to be "killed" by Jason on screen, making it a unique blend of fan engagement and horror tribute. Alongside the film, Angry Orchard has launched a special glow-in-the-dark 12-can cider collection called the Thriller Variety Pack.

The pack contains four horror-themed flavors: Blood Orange, Berry Bewitched, Headless Pumpkin, and the return of Cinnful Apple. The Blood Orange can is the highlight here as it features Jason's iconic hockey mask, and limited-edition Crisp Apple cans with another Jason design will also hit stores on September 1. Fans can watch Sweet Revenge right now online or by scanning a QR code on select can packs. Be sure to slay this Fall with some of the exclusive Angry Orchard x Jason Universe merch as well, with hoodies, glasses, koozies, and more.

Angry Orchard Slays with New Jason Universe Thriller Variety Pack

"What happens when the most iconic slasher in horror history teams up with America's favorite hard cider brand? You get Sweet Revenge—a chilling new short-form vignette from Jason Universe and Angry Orchard that literally kills two real-life fans on screen. Directed by Mike P. Nelson (Wrong Turn, Silent Night, Deadly Night), the 13-minute thriller marks Jason's return for the franchise's 45th anniversary—and features two diehard fans who were scouted on social media and flown to set to become Jason's next victims."

"No actors. No stunt doubles. Just pure horror fandom turned fatal. It's a bold, bloody celebration of the franchise's legacy—and the first time (probably) a brand has "killed" its own fans. As part of the campaign, Angry Orchard is also releasing a limited-time Thriller Variety Pack with glow-in-the-dark packaging that includes three new flavors, including a Jason-inspired Blood Orange can, as well as a nostalgic fan favorite–Cinnful Apple."

