Take a Trip to McDonaldland with New McDonald's Adult Happy Meal

Ronald McDonald, Grimace, Birdie, Hamburglar, Mayor McCheese and the Fry Friends are together again for a new McDonald’s meal

Article Summary McDonald's unveils a new Adult Happy Meal, reviving iconic McDonaldland characters from the 1970s.

Choose between a Quarter Pounder with Cheese or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, plus fries in every meal.

The special Mt. McDonaldland Shake features raspberry and elderberry flavors with a whimsical design.

Each meal includes one of six collectible tins packed with nostalgic memorabilia and fun items.

McDonald's is debuting yet another Adult Happy Meal as they are reviving McDonaldland with a magical new meal. The McDonaldland Meal has finally arrived and is bringing back some nostalgic mascots that channel the whimsy of the 1970s. Some of your favorite characters are back with Ronald McDonald, Grimace, Birdie, Hamburglar, Mayor McCheese, and the Fry Friends, who are appearing together for the first time in decades. Collectors will be able to choose between a Quarter Pounder with Cheese or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, fries.

On top of the meal, a brand new "Mt. McDonaldland Shake," which is visually inspired by the fictional McDonaldland volcano, with blue "lava" and pink "clouds". It is supposed to have a mystifying berry-vanilla flavor, with flavors of Raspberry and Elderberry being teased. To make this better, there will be one of six collectible character-themed tins in each meal, which will contain some fun memorabilia. This will include postcards, McDonaldland passports, card stickers, and more that will surely bring back some nostalgic fun. The McDonaldland Meal is offered at McDonald's right now. Go out and get one today!

"In the whimsical world of McDonaldland lives a colorful cast of characters who are legendary, timeless and cherished by McDonald's fans across generations. Now, for the first time in more than 20 years, Ronald McDonald, Grimace, Birdie, Hamburglar, Mayor McCheese and the Fry Friends are officially taking the trip out of the group chat. Fans are invited to visit the Golden Arches to grab the all new McDonaldland Meal."

"The meal features a new, limited-edition Mt. McDonaldland Shake – an ode to one of its major landmarks – that offers a secret concoction as enchanting as the world itself. It's up to you to discover the surprise flavor. It also comes with your choice of a Quarter Pounder® with Cheese or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets®, World Famous Fries®, and even a first-of-its-kind collectible souvenir that's sure to unlock core memories."

