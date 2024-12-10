Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, lord of the rings

Take Aim with Iron Studios New The Lord of the Rings Legolas Statue

A new selection of statues are on the way from Iron Studios including the return to Middle-earth with The Lord of the Rings

Article Summary Explore Iron Studios' latest 1/10 Art Scale LOTR Legolas statue, inspired by Tolkien's epic saga.

Admire the intricate details of Legolas, from his flowing hair to his Galadhrim elven bow.

This 11.4” tall Legolas statue is a must-have for any The Lord of the Rings collector.

Secure your Legolas statue with pre-orders available now for a Q3 2025 release.

The Fellowship awaits as Iron Studios steps into Middle-earth once again with their latest 1/10 Art Scale statue. Legolas, the elven prince of Mirkwood, has arrived and is featuring his iconic The Lord of the Rings appearance from the beloved Peter Jackson films based on J.R.R. Tolkien's epic novels. Portrayed by Orlando Bloom, Legolas makes his debut with The Fellowship of the Ring as a representative of the Elves and is tasked with helping to destroy the One Ring. He played a pivotal role throughout the trilogy, from the Mines of Moria and Helm's Deep to the Pelennor Fields; this skilled archer is a faithful ally to the journey.

Iron Studios now brings him faithfully to life with a brand new 11.4" tall statue. The Lord of the Rings fans will notice tons of detail was crafted into his design from his long flowing hair, outfit, Galadhrim elven bow, and even the Rohan sword at his side. This statue faithfully captures an iconic member of the Fellowship, and Lord of the Rings fans can bring one of these home for $$279.99. Pre-orders are already live through Iron Studios with a Q3 2025 release, and be on the lookout for more members of the Fellowship to finish your collection.

The Lord of the Ring Legolas Unleashed Statue – Iron Studios

"In a valley on Middle-earth, on top of the stone walls of a seemingly impenetrable fortress, the majestic and noble prince of the Grey Elves of Mirkwood scans the horizon with his keen eyesight and enhanced hearing. He watches the approach of a vast army of Orcs and Uruk-hai sent by the corrupt wizard Saruman the White, preparing to face them in battle."

"A master archer, he keeps his long Galadhrim elven bow ready, for his arrows rarely miss their mark, preferring to strike his enemies from afar. In close combat, his skills are equally formidable. With feline-like agility and immense strength, he wields two long elven knives housed in his quiver and a Rohan sword at his waist, ready to dispatch any foe in his path."

