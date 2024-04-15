Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

Take Down the Rebellion with the LEGO Star Wars TIE Interceptor

Step into a galaxy far, far away with LEGO as they continue to celebrate 25 Years of LEGO Star Wars with even more new sets

Article Summary LEGO unveils the TIE Interceptor, a Star Wars UCS with 1,931 pieces, intricate details, and a new design.

Measuring 16” long and 12.5” tall, the model includes a cockpit and laser cannons for authentic display.

Set to release on May the 4th for $229, complete with a TIE Pilot minifigure and an Imperial Mouse Droid.

Visit the product page now and prepare for more 25th Anniversary Star Wars LEGO sets coming soon.

It is time to put the Rebellion in its place as LEGO has unveiled its latest Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series set. These massive collector sets feature more pieces and more detail while being dedicated to more adult master builders. The Empire is sending out one of its deadliest starships to take down the threat of rebels as the TIE Interceptor has arrived. Coming in at 1,931 pieces, the TIE Interceptor measures 16" long, 12.5" tall, and 13" wide. First seen in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, this Imperial ship is back at LEGO and even better than before with a complete redesign with interior design, opening cock pit, laser cannons, and much more. Star Wars fans will be able to display this ship with a TIE Pilot LEGO minifigure and an Imperial Mouse Droid. Fans will be able to bring home the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series TIE Interceptor for $229. LEGO has this beauty arriving on May the 4th, and its product page is already live. Stay tuned for more 25th Anniversary LEGO Star Wars sets coming soon, from Podracers to buildable Droids.

LEGO Star Wars – TIE Interceptor Ultimate Collector Series

"Spark memories of classic Star Wars™ saga action with this LEGO® Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series buildable TIE Interceptor model (75382) for adults. The iconic TIE Interceptor starfighter was part of the first-ever launch of LEGO Star Wars UCS sets in the year 2000; now it's back and redesigned for even greater authenticity. Revel in buildable details, such as its distinctive wings, cockpit interior, laser cannons and rear engine."

"This collectible brick-built vehicle measures over 16 in. (40 cm) long and has a display stand with an information plaque, a LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary brick and space for the included TIE Pilot LEGO minifigure and LEGO mouse droid figure. This unique, creative building set includes a TIE Pilot LEGO® minifigure with special arm decoration, plus a LEGO mouse droid figure. Place your TIE Interceptor on the brick-built display stand, which has an information plaque, a LEGO® Star Wars™ 25th anniversary brick and space for the TIE Pilot and mouse droid."

