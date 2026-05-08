Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars, The Mandalorian

Take Flight with LEGO's The Mandalorian Imperial Lambda-Class Shuttle

Get ready to clear off some shelves as LEGO is back with some brand new construction set including the Mandalorian Season 2

Article Summary LEGO expands The Mandalorian lineup with a new Imperial Lambda-Class Shuttle inspired by Season 2.

The 961-piece Mandalorian shuttle features folding wings, spring-loaded shooters, landing gear, and a rear ramp.

Five minifigures are included: The Mandalorian, Moff Gideon, Dr. Pershing, a Stormtrooper, and shuttle pilot.

The Mandalorian Imperial Lambda-Class Shuttle is up for preorder now at $139.99 ahead of its July 1 launch.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is preparing to blast into theaters later this month, and LEGO is joining the celebration with an exciting wave of new Star Wars sets. While several upcoming builds focus on the duo's newest adventures, LEGO is also revisiting memorable moments from the Disney+ series — including an all-new Imperial shuttle straight from The Mandalorian Season 2. Coming in at 961 pieces, the ship captures the intimidating Imperial design and is packed with play features.

Inside, the ship has room to seat multiple minifigures, and LEGO is loading this set with an impressive lineup of characters. A total of five minifigures are included: The Mandalorian in his Beskar armor, Moff Gideon, an Imperial Stormtrooper, an Imperial shuttle pilot, and Dr. Pershing, who finally makes his LEGO minifigure debut in this set. Whether you're recreating dramatic Imperial encounters or expanding your fleet of Star Wars ships, this shuttle will be a must-have for many Star Wars collectors. The LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Season 2 Imperial Lambda-Class Shuttle set is currently available for preorder for $139.99 and is scheduled to launch on July 1.

The Mandalorian – Imperial Lambda-Class Shuttle

"Create a detailed LEGO® brick model of an Imperial Lambda-Class Shuttle (75459), as seen on Star Wars: The Mandalorian™ Season 2, with this collectible building kit. The starship is packed with authentic features to inspire action play. Fold down the wings for flight and to activate 2 spring-loaded shooters. Deploy the landing gear and lower the wings and exit ramp on landing."

"Role-play stories with 5 characters, including the first LEGO minifigure of Dr. Pershing. Flip open the cockpit and place the Imperial Shuttle Pilot inside. Open the hatches on either side of the passenger compartment to access 4 seats for the other 4 characters. The set also includes Moff Gideon's Darksaber and other accessories for battle play. A great gift idea for teen boys and girls and any Star Wars™ fans ages 14 years old and up, this set contains 961 pieces."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!