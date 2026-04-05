Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Take Flight with the Masters of the Universe (2026) Fright Fighter

Mattel’s new Masters of the Universe First Ones Origins: Fright Fighter vehicle inspired by the 2026 live-action film makes a landing

Article Summary Mattel debuts the Masters of the Universe Fright Fighter inspired by the 2026 live-action movie.

The Fright Fighter retains 1980s Origins charm while showcasing updated design from the new film.

Features include flapping wings, moving claws, and room for any 5.5-inch Origins action figure.

Pre-orders are live for $42.99, with release slated for late April 2026 alongside new movie figures.

Mattel is ready to step into the new live-action world of Eternia with new Masters of the Universe figures. One of which is the First Ones Origins: Fright Fighter, which brings new high-flying action of the 2026 live-action Masters of the Universe movie to life. Designed in the classic Origins 5.5" scale, this villainous flying vehicle captures the new cinematic look of Skeletor's evil ride while maintaining the charm of its 1980s style. The Fright Fighter features a classic dragonfly-inspired design and two interactive features: flapping wings and moving front claws.

The MOTU Fright Fighter cockpit fits a standard 5.5" Origins figure (sold separately), allowing fans to pair it with Skeletor or other characters from the hit line. Expect more movie-accurate figures from Mattel coming soon as we get closer to the release of Masters of the Universe in theaters. New movie 5.5" origins version of Spikor and He-Man are already on the way, and with this, expect a new Skeletor. Pre-orders for the Fright Fighter are already live for $42.99, with a late April 2026 release.

Masters of the Universe First Ones Origins: Fright Fighter

"Inspired by the long-awaited 2026 live-action Masters of the Universe movie, this He-Man action figure includes the likeness of actor Nick Galitzine, but in iconic Origins style. Our hero is designed at 5.5-inch scale with 16 points of articulation for action moves and poses, ready to recreate the thrilling drama and fierce battles of good versus evil from the movie. Like other Origins figures, the Most Powerful Man in the Universe has multiple swappable parts for mix-and-match play. He-Man's iconic Power Sword is included as an accessory."

Designed at Origins 5.5-inch scale, the villainous flying vehicle has the detailed look from the movie but maintains the charm of the 80s with its large wide wings and dragonfly-style design.



The Fright Fighter has two exciting actions — a trigger activates flapping of the wide wings, while the claws in front can be opened and closed to capture enemies in their grasp.

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