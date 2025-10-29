Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana: Whispers in the Well – Detectives Are On the Case

The magic of Disney Lorcana continues as Ravensburger prepare for their next set with the Whispers in the Well and we have a first look

Article Summary Disney Lorcana: Whispers in the Well is the tenth set, introducing over 200 new cards and fresh gameplay.

New Whispers card type debuts, featuring ghostly Disney characters like Zeus, Kristoff, and Jasmine.

The Sapphire and Steel Starter Deck features Judy Hopps, Robin Hood, and Disney’s legendary detectives.

Set includes favorites from Zootopia, Gargoyles, The Black Cauldron, and ghost-hunting versions of Mickey gang.

The set Disney Lorcana: Whispers in the Well is the tenth major expansion for the hit Ravensburger trading card game. Unlike its previous release, Fabled, this new set will introduce over 200 new cards and broaden both the narrative and gameplay of the game. As usual, new Starter Decks are arriving from Whispers in the Well, including a new Sapphire and Steel Deck as iconic Disney detectives are on the case. Designed specifically for those new to the realm of Illumineers, the deck comes complete with two featured foil character cards with Judy Hopps – Uncovering Clues and the whisper, Robin Hood – Ephemeral Archer.

Yes, Whispers in the Well will introduce players to a new class of cards called Whispers. These half‑formed, ghostly versions of Disney characters are drawn from torn lorebook pages, with plenty featured in the set. For Whispers, collectors will be able to get Zeus – Missing His Spark, Kristoff – Mining the Ruins, and Jasmine – Soothing Princess. The fun does not end there, as this Starter Deck is loaded with some detectives who are uncovering their secrets, with plenty of fun from Zootopia. Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde are on the case with this Sapphire and Steel Starter Deck, with multiple versions of each character being featured with some impressive artwork.

A few other Zootopia officers, like Clawhauser and Francine, are also here, and some help from Disney's Gargoyles. David Xanatos – Steel Clan Leader is also included with this Starter Deck, with more Gargoyles cards being offered in the Whispers in the Well set. Some other surprises in this set were The Headless Horsemen from The Black Cauldron, as well as the Ghost Hunting version of Mickey Mouse, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, and Pluto! This On The Case Starter Deck is a great way to dive into this new set, which is scheduled for a pre‑release on November 7, 2025, and full retail launch on November 14. Be sure to check out more about the upcoming launch at your Local Card Shop and stay tuned for more Disney Lorcana coverage right here on Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!