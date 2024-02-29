Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: g.i. joe, snake eyes, Threezero

Threezero Unveils New G.I.Joe FigZero 1/6 Commando Snake Eyes

Snake Eyes is back and is going all Commando with threezero as they debut their newest FigZero 1/6 scale patriotic figure

Article Summary Threezero introduces FigZero 1/6 Commando Snake Eyes at $159.99 with Q3 2024 release.

New version features a unique head sculpt and tactical gear from the G.I.Joe series.

Collectible loaded with weapons: pistol, submachine gun, katanas, knife, and grenades.

Commando Snake Eyes stands at 12 inches, with articulated body and hand-tailored outfit.

Snake Eyes is one of the most iconic and beloved characters from the G.I.Joe universe, along with Duke and the villainous Cobra Commander. Threezero has been slowly bringing the world of G.I.Joe to life and in their greater 1/6 FigZero scale format. We have seen quite a few of these releases already with Destro, Firefly, Cobra Commander, Roadblock, and quite a few different variants of Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow. Well, a new version has arrived for the Joes as Commando Snake Eyes, which showcases a brand new head sculpt for the hero and slick all-new tactical outfit. Loaded with pouches, this hero will have no problem getting bullets down round with plenty of fun inside these pockets that seemingly comes right from the 90s. Cobra will not know what hit them with this 1/6 scale release in your collection and come sixth this own arsenal. This includes a pistol, submachine gun, katanas, knife, hidden blade, and some stun grenades. Fans can unleash Commando Snake Eyes for $159.99, and pre-orders are live with a Q3 2024 release.

G.I.Joe FigZero 1/6 Commando Snake Eyes

"threezero presents the latest addition to the G.I. Joe collection, FigZero 1/6 Commando Snake Eyes, inspired by Hasbro's heroic character from the iconic cartoon and toy series! This figure showcases a new head sculpt and an all new tactical outfit. Standing at a height of 12 inches (30 cm), the FigZero 1/6 Commando Snake Eyes collectible figure features our standard fully-articulated body, complemented by hand-tailored fabric costuming that exemplifies meticulous attention to detail."

"FigZero 1/6 Commando Snake Eyes comes equipped with accessories including Pistol, Submachine Gun, Tactical Knife, two Katanas, three Stun Grenades, and a total of four pairs of interchangeable hands. GI JOE and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro and are used with permission. ©2024 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved. Licensed by Hasbro."

