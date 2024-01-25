Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: anime, demon slayer, s.h. figuarts, Tamashii Nations

Tamashii Nations Debuts Demon Slayer S.H.Figuarts Tanjiro Kamado

The world of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is coming to Tamashii Nations with some brand new Figuarts figures

Article Summary Tamashii Nations unveils S.H.Figuarts Tanjiro Kamado figure from Demon Slayer.

Capture Tanjiro's Water and Fire Breathing styles with detailed articulation.

Figure comes with four expressions, interchangeable hands, sword, and base.

Nezuko Kamado S.H.Figuarts figure to be released with a special holding hands part.

Prepare to be immersed in the captivating realm of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as Tamashii Nations proudly introduces the S.H.Figuarts line dedicated to the hit anime series. Immerse yourself in the stunning craftsmanship of Water and Fire Breathing styles with Tanjiro Kamado. Witness the exceptional detailing and dynamic articulation that Tamashii Nations brings to the table with Tanjiro Kamado as he dons his iconic Demon Slayer uniform. Crafted with precision, this S.H.Figuarts figure captures Tanjiro's fierce determination and unwavering spirit with four separate faceplates with a variety of expressions.

Whether posed in battle-ready stances or serene moments, Demon Slayer fans will be able to bring our beloved protagonist to life in exquisite detail. Tanjiro will also come with some interchangeable hands, his iconic Nichirin sword and a display base. Demon Slayer fans will also want to be on the lookout for Nezuko Kamado joining the S.H.Figuarts line soon, and she will include a holding hands part to display both figures together. The new Demon Slayer Figuarts release is arriving in July 2024, and pre-orders are not live just yet, but they can be seen online.

Tanjiro from Demon Slayer Arrives at S.H.Figuarts

"Tanjiro Kamado finally appeared in S.H.Figuarts. With various replacement parts and a wide range of motion, it is possible to reproduce the impressive battle scene in the work. "Tanjiro Kamado" appeared in S.H.Figuarts. Posing with a sense of dynamism is possible with a wide range of motion."

"Three types of facial expression parts are included, you can reproduce the famous scenes in the work. The worldview expands by decorating a side-by-side with S.H.Figuarts Nezuko Kamado sold separately, which is scheduled to be released the following month and one include a holding hands accessory. In addition to the normal Nichirin sword optional parts are also included, it is possible to take various poses without replacing parts."

