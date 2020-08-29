Tarzan Swings on in With New Figures From Boss Fight Studio

Hero H.A.C.K.S. from Boss Fight Studio is headed to the jungle with two new figures. Tarzan and Jane are back with new 1/18th scale figures that are packed with detail and accessories. They will both stand roughly 4" tall and will come with a Hero H.A.C.K.S display stand to capture that perfect pose. Swinging on in first is Tarzan who will come with interchangeable hands and a set of weapons with a spear, knife, and sheath. Jane will come with roughly the same items with some interchangeable hands, spear, and a knife that features a bow with arrows. We will also be getting the lovely High Priestess of the Sun: La of Opar. These characters are beloved by many fans and with Boss Fight Studio they are in good hands and a must have for any collector.

The Tarzan and Jane Porter 1/18 Scale Hero H.A.C.K.S Figures from Boss Fight Studio will be priced at $25.99. There is no expected release date just yet but fans can pre-order them here. They will be joining the ranks of other greats like Zorro, Flash Gordon, and the Phantom which fans will also not want to miss out on. Stay tuned here for more releases from the up and coming Hero H.A.C.K.S figure series.

Tarzan and Jane Enter the Jungle Once Again

"Hero H.A.C.K.S. Tarzan – Wv1 – The King of the Jungle is swinging into action! Tarzan comes alive straight from the iconic Edgar Rice Burroughs novels, ready for adventure. This beloved character is completely poseable, allowing for all types of adventure, from trekking through the jungle to swinging through the trees, or the ability to complete any quest your imagination can dream up."

"Part of the Hero H.A.C.K.S. line, this figure is H.A.C.K.S. compatible, allowing you to interchange parts from the wide range of figures and accessories available in the Vitruvian H.A.C.K.S. universe. The first Tarzan figure from Boss Fight Studio is detailed and fully articulated. He comes with a spear, knife, sheath, alternate hands for the various accessories and a figure stand for display."

"Hero H.A.C.K.S. Tarzan – Jane Porter – Wv1 – Jane Porter is swinging into action! She comes alive straight from the iconic Edgar Rice Burroughs novels, ready for adventure. This beloved character is completely poseable, allowing for all types of adventure, from trekking through the jungle to swinging through the trees, or the ability to complete any quest your imagination can dream up."

"Part of the Hero H.A.C.K.S. line, this figure is H.A.C.K.S. compatible, allowing you to interchange parts from the wide range of figures and accessories available in the Vitruvian H.A.C.K.S. universe. The first Jane figure, part of the Tarzan line from Boss Fight Studio is detailed and fully articulated. she comes with a spear, knife, alternate hands for the various accessories and a figure stand for display."