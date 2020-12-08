Conan Giving Away 5 Limited Edition Themed Pops from Funko

Last night, Conan and Team Coco finally revealed the upcoming 2020 Conan Funko Pops. Like mentioned before, we usually get Conan-themed Funko Pops every year around San Diego Comic Con. However, with SDCC 2020 being canceled this year, things have shifted to a more winter release as Conan allows fans to attempt to win each one of these new special edition Funko Pops through the usual online codeword contests. Five Funko Pops was revealed, featuring a wide variety of head swapped character designs from a nice assortment of popular franchises. This year we have Conan O'Brien as Wonder Woman from WW84, Dr. Ian Malcolm from Jurassic Park, Marty McFly from Back to the Future, Chucky from Child's Play 2, and Aquaman. It does seem that Aquaman will be extremely limited, with only 500 pieces being released. These exclusive Funko Pops will not be sold by normal means but can only be won through TBS and Conan's giveaway promotion. The only way to win one of these is by typing in the special keyword given in Conan's episode. The code is only live for 24 hours, and there will also be a second entry with the new spin mode giving us a chance at winning one of these limited edition Pops.

According to the rules, there are only 8,688 Pops of these being released. Giving that the Aquaman Conan is limited to only 500 pieces, this means that there are roughly 2,047 Pops of each design being released from Team Coco and Funko. These limited edition Pops are very well done and will be fun additions to any collection out there. Stay tuned to Conan on TBS at 11 PM EST to get your code and try to win one of these special limited edition mash-up vinyls. Fans can enter last night's code here, as well as check out all of the official rules for the giveaway. What Conan mash-up Funko Pop is your favorite this year; for me, it is easily the Child's Play Conan.