Teeka and Obi-Wan Kenobi Arrive as the Newest Black Series Reveals

Obi-Wan Wednesdays have finally come to an end, as the last set of reveals has arrived. Hasbro has unveiled two more Star Wars: The Black Series figures are on the way. The first reveal comes to us from the finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi with Obi-Wan with his Jabiim appearance. The Jedi Master will feature a fabric cloak as well as a blaster and lightsaber. The outfit and head sculpt are brand new, and after that season finale this is a must own figure. The Star Wars fun does not end there either, as it looks like Hasbro has also unveiled a new Target Exclusive figure with Teeka. This merchant Jawa made an appearance early on in the show, and fans have loved the character ever since. Sadly, for the asked $27.99 price, you do not get much besides a blaster and two pieces of equipment. I would have rather Hasbro slabbed that a deluxe title on Teeka and loaded him up with some fun Star Wars accessories to build up his wares. Both of these figures are up for pre-order now, with Teeka here and Obi-Wan Kenobi found at most online retailers like here.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES OBI-WAN KENOBI (JABIIM) FIGURE – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Spring 2023). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES OBI-WAN KENOBI (JABIIM) figure, inspired by the character's appearance in the STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI series. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with a Lightsaber accessory."

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES TEEKA (JAWA) FIGURE – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99/Available: Fall 2022). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES TEEKA (JAWA) figure, inspired by the character's appearance in the STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI series. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 3 entertainment-inspired accessories. Available for pre-order June 30th at 1PM ET exclusively at Target."