Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Punk Leo and Raph Unveiled from NECA

A new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2-Pack is here from NECA as a new cartoon inspired set with Punk Leo and Punk Raph debut

These figures recreate the Turtles' rebellious punk look from the "Enter the Shredder" TMNT episode.

The set includes accessories like VHS tapes, pizza, a baseball bat, shell phones, and more.

Target stores are starting to receive these NECA cartoon sets; expect a Mikey and Donny Punk 2-Pack soon!

In the 1980s, in the animated series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the Turtles often had to blend into the human world while keeping their identities hidden. While their iconic trench coats and fedoras were their go-to disguises, there were episodes where the Turtles adopted a new look. This style was a little more rebellious and was a punk-inspired look to help them blend when venturing into the city. Donning punk outfits, complete with leather jackets, spiked wristbands, mohawks, and sunglasses, the Turtles added a cool, edgy twist to their usual disguises. These punk disguises allowed them to move around in the human world without attracting too much attention while capturing the look and style of the 1980s. These punk personas helped match their street-savvy, adventurous nature and even gave them a tougher yet cooler look than their usual undercover style.

Now, NECA is bringing these radical TMNT brothers to life with a new 2-Pack with Leonardo and Raphael. Coming to life from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles episode, Enter the Shredder, these punks are back. They are packed with plenty of accessories as well with VHS tapes, pizza, a bag of groceries, a baseball bat, a teddy bear, and shell phones. Fans can expect a Mikey and Donny Punk Turtle 2-Pack in the future, so be on the lookout for them to finish your set. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but the NECA cartoon sets are starting to arrive in Target Stores now.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Cartoon) – Punk Leo and Punk Raph

"Based on the original 1980s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon series! For the completist collector, NECA is proud to present these must-have variants of Leo and Raph in their punk disguises—as seen, briefly, in the second episode, "Enter the Shredder." These 7-inch scale action figures include all-new, world-building accessories like pizza, grocery bag, lamp, teddy bear, VHS tapes, and more! Presented in collector-friendly window box packaging."

