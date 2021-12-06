Tekken 7 Devil Jin Reigns Death with New Storm Collectibles Figure

Storm Collectibles has revealed their newest Tekken figure as they unleash the devil with their new Devil Jin figure. Jin Kazama has become something more than man now after his mind and body were taken over by the devil Gene. This ultimate fighter will be a deadly new addition to any Tekken collection, with his Tekken 7 appearance coming to life right before our eyes. Devil Jin is ready to bring some hell with an incredible sculpt with high amounts of details, incredible articulation, and some swappable parts. Jin's wings will be articulated, allowing for a nice set of poseable positions as well as three interchangeable head sculpts and 4 pairs of hands. The detail on this Tekken figure is incredible, and collectors will not want to miss adding this figure to their collection. Priced at $95, Devil Jin is expected to release in Q2 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"Devil Jin is a demon with only ultimate power and destruction on his mind. The result of Jin's mind and body being taken over by the devil Gene. After he defeated Azazel, Jin Kazama was apprehended by UN troops. As his unconscious body was being transported by helicopter, he became possessed by his devil form, ripped free from his straitjacket, tore through the helicopter's fuselage with a powerful beam attack, and then escaped."

"Intermittently fending off the UN's attempts to recapture him, Devil Jin wandered the desert until he stumbled across a town in the Middle East. His arrival at the town's bazaar sent the civilians fleeing for their lives, turning the once buzzing settlement into an abandoned husk."

Features:

3 x Interchanging Head Sculpt

4 x Pair of Hands

Articulated Wings

Estimated Release Date: Q2 2022