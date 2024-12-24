Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars, The Clone Wars

The 104th Battalion Reports for Duty with New Star Wars 1/6 Figure

Return to a galaxy far, far away as Hot Toys is returning to battle with their new 1/6 scale Star Wars figures with some iconic Clones

Article Summary Hot Toys revisits Clone Wars with 1/6 scale 104th Battalion figures, featuring iconic Clone Troopers.

Led by Commander Wolffe and Jedi Plo Koon, the Wolfpack honors fallen with gray armor and wolf insignia.

Choose standard or deluxe figures with detailed weathered armor, blasters, jetpacks, and extra helmets.

Pre-order now for $225 (standard) or $260 (deluxe) on Sideshow; set to release in March 2026.

The war rages on as Hot Toys is taking Star Wars fans back to the events of The Clone Wars with a new 1/6 sale release. The 104th Battalion, also known as the Wolfpack, is deploying back into battle with an impressive new figure. Led by the legendary Clone Commander Wolffe and Jedi General Plo Koon, the 104th is a remarkable group of soldiers in the Gran Army of the Republic. The battalion's wolf-themed insignia and armor markings reflect their fierce nature and loyalty to one another. They originally started out the war in a maroon armor set, but after the deadly events of the Battle of Abregado, they would honor their fallen brethren with new grey armor.

Hot Toys now captures this Star Wars soldier and more with a Standard and Deluxe 104th Battalion Wolfpack Clone Trooper figure. Both figures feature weathered armor, a blaster rifle, a pistol, and a jet pack, but the deluxe version also received new 104th Battalion helmets, a blaster cannon, a rocket launcher, and a backpack. Both troopers are surely ready to turn some clankers into scrap metal for $225 (standard) or $260 (deluxe). Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles with a March 2026 release date.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – 104th Battalion Wolfpack Clone

"Commanded by Jedi General Plo Koon and Clone Commander Wolffe, the 104th Battalion, known as the "Wolf Pack" Battalion, was a clone trooper unit in the Grand Army of the Republic. Originally in maroon markings, the 104th Battalion changed their armor color to a gray colorway, honoring the troops they lost at Abregado. To further complete the 104th Battalion collection, Hot Toys is delighted to introduce the 104th Battalion "Wolfpack" Clone Trooper™ in sixth scale for Star Wars: The Clone Wars™ fans!"

"The highly accurate collectible figure is specially crafted based on the Clone Troopers of the 104th Battalion, featuring a skillful recreation of their gray and white helmet and armor with signature "Wolf Pack" markings and weathering effects, a jetpack, a range of weapons including a blaster rifle, a blaster pistols and a display base."

