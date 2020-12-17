The Addams Family Becomes Living Dead Dolls with Mezco Toyz

Mezco Toyz has announced a new addition to their growing Living Dead Dolls collection, and these two are quite creepy and kookie. That's right, The Addams family is getting an LDD makeover as Gomez Adams, and Morticia Addams join the mysterious and spooky doll line. Both figures will roughly stand at 10 inches tall and will have five points of articulation. Like previous Mezco dolls, they will be package in a window box, and this lovely couple will be packaged together. The Addams Family is a perfect set to this collection from Mezco Toyz. They are packed with creepy detail that things will fall in love with, like Gómez Addams has his iconic mustache and will be sporting special pinstripes suit and tie. Morticia Addams is getting her iconic black gown with the octopus-like tendrils on the bottom, capturing that perfect The Addams Family design that fans love so much.

The Living Dead Dolls collection from Mezco is beloved by many fans out there. The Addams Family is a perfect addition to this creepy line of dolls, and fans will now get the kookiest couple in their growing collection. From eerie details to eyes that follow you around, these dolls will be instant purchases for any fans of the series. Mezco has put up a pre-order, which fans can find located here. They are priced at $80, and they are set to release between June and August 2021.

"Think your family is weird? LDD Presents The Addams Family – the kookiest family on the block who redefine what it means to be a good neighbor. Riddled with explosive energy, Gomez is a devoted husband who loves to lavish his wife. Gomez is suave and sophisticated, outfitted in a pinstripe suit and tie. Morticia is the cool, calm, and collected center of the Addams Family and is the perfect counterpart to her hot-headed husband. Morticia is bewitching, wearing a gown with octopus-like tendrils at the hem. Gomez & Morticia stand 10" tall and feature 5 points of articulation. They are packaged together in a window box, perfect for display."