Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: marvel, Sideshow Collectibles, wolverine

The All-New Wolverine Slices with Sideshow's New Marvel Comics Statue

Unleash your rage with Sideshow Collectible as Laura Kinney is back as the one and only All-New Wolverine with a new statue

Article Summary Unleash Laura Kinney’s fury with the new Sideshow Wolverine X-23 statue.

Two versions available: the standard and an exclusive with an unmasked portrait.

Explore the dynamic sculpt featuring X-23 in a 20.5" tall premium format figure.

Sideshow captures Laura’s legacy as Wolverine with an April 2025 release at $700.

X-23, originally known as Laura Kinney, has stepped into the role of Wolverine in Marvel Comics as she continued the legacy of her genetic father, Logan, after his death. Cloned from Wolverine's DNA, Laura possesses his remarkable healing factor, heightened senses, and retractable claws on her hands and feet. After years of being exploited as a weapon, she has broken free and forges her own path with the X-Men. Taking on the mantle of Wolverine, Laura honors Logan's memory while establishing her identity as a hero. Sideshow Collectibles has captured Laura's journey as the All-New Wolverine with their latest Marvel Comics Premium Format statue.

Two versions of X-23 are offered with a standard and a Sideshow Exclusive, which will come with an unmasked portrait. Standing at 20.5" tall, this statue shows the X-Men Danger Room, who is the boss with an impressive sculpt and brightly colored yellow and blue suit. There is more than one Wolverine now, and the X-23 Uncaged statue is priced at a whopping $700 with an April 2025 release with pre-orders already live with payment plans.

Wolverine: X-23 Uncaged Premium Format Figure

"Sideshow presents the Wolverine: X-23 Uncaged Premium Format™ Figure. This awesome Marvel collectible showcases Laura Kinney's impressive ability to overcome nearly insurmountable odds. Danger Room drones, meet Laura Kinney's fists and fury. Measuring 20.5" tall, 15" wide, and 13.3" deep, the Wolverine: X-23 Uncaged Premium Format Figure finds this legacy mutant at the end of an intense training session. Laura wears her All-New Wolverine costume while balancing on a metallic mountain of defeated adversaries. She looks ahead with well-earned confidence as her Adamantium claws plunge into a robot's severed head, dealing the final blow. Simulation complete!"

"The Exclusive Edition of the Wolverine: X-23 Premium Format Figure includes an additional swap-out unmasked portrait, which features a closer look at Laura's bold smirk and dauntless green eyes. As her black hair flies wildly in the wind, she becomes the picture of her beautiful but deadly namesake: the Wolverine."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!