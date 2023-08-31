Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: avengers, marvel, RSVLTS

The Avengers Assemble at RSVLTS with New Marvel Comics Collection

RSVLTS is back with a brand new set of button-downs as the Avengers Assemble to save your style and wardrobe

Your wardrobe is in trouble, and the Earth's Mightiest Heroes have been summoned by hit clothing company RSVLTS to help. A brand new Marvel Comic button-down collection has arrived with this four-shirt wave. Some of our favorite Avengers have arrived, capturing plenty of heroics, superhero origins, and some iconic logos. Up first is Fight to the Finish, which is a montage of the Avengers from comic book titles, the heroes in action, and so much more. This black button-down is jam-packed with heroics that will make you feel like a part of the team. Super Symbol is up next, which is an elegant blue button-down that is packed with shades of blue with some simple logos of the Avengers, from the Scarlet Witch to Hawkeye.

RSVLTS always does an incredible job with their Marvel Comics collection, and that is easily shown in their Origins Stories button-down. Leaping right off of the panels, your favorite Avengers are here with Ant-Man, Hulk, Iron Man, Wasp, and Thor. Featuring art right from the comics, this is the ultimate Kunuflex button-down that all have you saving the day. Lastly, A is for Avengers is a bold statement to any villain out there. RSVLTS last shirt feature Earth's Mightiest Heroes all over, including new addition slick Doctor Strange, Black Panther, and Black Widow. All of these Avengers button-downs are already live right here at $70 each and are offered in sizes XS – 4XL. Check out all of these heroic shirts below right from RSVLTS, and get one or all of them today!

Fight to the Finish

"Avengers – and pretty much anything that has to do with the Avengers – assemble! From famous poses to bold fonts, heroic headshots to legendary accessories, this red, white, and blue tinted tie-dye collage is a super cool collection of your favorite comic book icons and their, well, icons. The Invincible Iron Man? Check. The Incredible Hulk? Check. The Ultimate Avengers Shirt? Check."

Super Symbols

"The fist. The shield. The hammer. These aren't just nicknames you tried giving yourself in high school, they're also the unmistakable emblems of some of your favorite Marvel Super Heroes. While they're still kicking bad guy butt today, Earth's Mightiest Heroes got their start in a much groovier era. This icon-filled mod design harkens back to a style that was all the rage when the Avengers first assembled in the swingin' 1960s."

A is For Avengers

"Learning the alphabet would've been a lot more exciting if they swapped "apple" with "Avengers." This retro-style design shines a spotlight on some classic savers of the day. Featuring Marvel's Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, and more of your favorite old school comic legends, even the toughest grader would have to give this one an A."

Origin Stories

"Every superfan has an origin story. Yours starts when you button up this shirt. We're going back to the beginning on this retro-style KUNUFLEX™ featuring early versions of your favorite Marvel Super Heroes. Each Avenger strikes a classic pose in front of a comic book panel that depicts the moment they got their super start. So suit up and let your own legend begin!"

