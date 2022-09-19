The Loyal Subjects New TMNT Street Style Figures Are Pretty Rad!

There are plenty of Teenage Mutations Ninja Turtles collectibles out there from Playmates, Funko, NECA, and Super7. Each has its own pros and cons, but in the end, it is a new collectible for one of the coolest franchises around. One set of TMNT collectibles I have always been curious about was the BST AXN figures from The Loyal Subjects. I have seen them here and there in some stores, but they always seemed to disappear when I went back to find them. Thankfully, our friends over at The Loyal Subjects sent us over some of their upcoming TMNT figures to check out. This new line of turtles showcases our brothers as they go in disguise and give themselves some Street Style.

A Worthy TMNT Collectible That Even Shredder Will Want

The Loyal Subject BST AXN line of figures is based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Animated Series from the 80s. Each figure comes in a nice windowed package with some sweet artwork all over it and even a look at other figures in the line on the back. We got our hands on the Street Style Raphael, and it looks like four versions are offered a Standard, two 1:4 Chase Variants, and an ultra-rare Prototype version. All the versions have different accessories, which are awesome, a collectible trading card and their own set of street style clothing. I have wanted to get my hands on one of these figures; after all is said and done; I was very impressed.

I love Raphael, and I love the classic TMNt cartoon, and The Loyal Subject captured them perfectly. I love the letterman jacket for Raph, and the 3D glasses with Pizza Box were the perfect accessories to include. These turtles stand about 5" tall and are loaded with color and detail and a bit of animated styling, which is very cool and unique. Weapons are obviously included as well as a secondary head, allowing for even more customizing options. Raph did have a fantastic set of articulation, which is always a plus when handling a ninja figure. After getting my hands on this TMNT figure, I easily need more in my growing Ninja Turtles collection, and The Loyal Subject has plenty to choose from. I hope I can unit the rest of the Street Style turtles, and collectors can expect to see these new turtles in Fall 2022. For collectors who want to find more TMNT figures that The Loyal Subject has to offer, you can find some here and some special edition and comic book sets here.