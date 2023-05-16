The Bat Gremlin from Gremlins 2: The New Batch Returns to NECA NECA has announced the return of some very popular figures including the infamous Bat Gremlin from Gremlins 2: The New Batch

Goodbye, scalper prices! NECA is back with another incredible rerelease as they return to the world of Gremlins 2: A New Batch. The Bat Gremlin is has been one of the most requested Gremlins figures of all time, and it is back! Flying right off of the screen of Gremlins 2: The New Batch, this bat is back and ready to create some new chaos. Third-party sellers had that bad boy locked in for around $250, and Gremlins fans can pre-order one today for only $49.99! NECA sure knows how to deliver, and this bad boy is packed with detail and features an 18 inch wingspan. Everything about this figure is faithfully recreated and is fully articulated with articulated arms, wings, mouth, and ears. This is the Gremlins figure fans have been waiting for, and you can pre-order one today right here with a September 2023 release. If you need more monsters in your life, then be sure to check out NECA's Feral Predator right here or bring home more of The New Batch releases, also found right here.

"One of the most requested Gremlins figures of all time! From Gremlins 2: The New Batch comes the spectacular Bat Gremlin, with a massive wingspan of nearly 18 inches. This detailed re-creation of the puppet seen in Gremlins 2 is fully articulated, including hinged ears, hinged jaw, and jointed arms that allow the wings to spread open and fold closed! At approximately 6 inches tall, it's perfectly in scale with NECA's other Gremlins action figures, too. Comes with a "flight" display stand."

Product Features

Approximately 6 inches tall (15.24cm)

Wingspan of nearly 18 inches (45.72cm)

From Gremlins 2: The New Batch

Hinged ears

Hinged jaw

Includes display stand

