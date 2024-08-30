Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Batman, Beast Kingdom, dc comics

Return to 1989 with Beast Kingdom's Newest Batman DAH Figure

Beast Kingdom is embracing the night as they debut a new set of Dynamic 8ction Heroes figures capturing the legacy of Batman over the years

Article Summary Celebrate Batman’s 85th anniversary with Beast Kingdom’s new DAH-114 Batman 1989 action figure.

The 8.3” figure boasts 22 points of articulation, a fabric cape, and Michael Keaton’s likeness.

Included accessories: batarangs, swappable hands, and a grappling gun for ultimate playability.

Pre-order now for $49.99; figure releases December 2024 with lavish details true to the 1989 film.

Tim Burton's Batman (1989) is a landmark film that redefined the superhero genre. The movie starred Michael Keaton as the DC Comics Caped Crusader and Jack Nicholson as the Joker. It gave comic book fans a darker, more brooding Gotham City on the screen, unlike the one that debuted in the 1960s TV series. This film would redefine a generation and bring the world of comic books to life, and would soon dominate the cinemas decades later. Beast Kingdom is now bringing the legacy of the Dark Knight to life as they celebrate the 85th anniversary of Batman.

To help capture this moment, a new selection of Dynamic 8ction Heroes is on the way, including 1989 Batman. Standing 8.3" tall, Gotham's Protector returns with an impressive figure that will have 22 points of articulation and a sleek fabric cape. He will come with a variety of batarangs, swappable hands, a grappling gun and will feature the likeness of Michael Keaton himself. These nicely crafted anniversary figures are only $49.99 in are set to release in December 2024, and pre-orders are already live with Beast Kingdom right now.

Dynamic 8ction Heroes Batman 1989 Has Arrived

"To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the film and the 85th anniversary of Batman, entertainment brand "Beast Kingdom" is launching a new addition to their highly acclaimed DAH (Dynamic 8ction Heroes) series with the "DAH-114 Batman 1989". This meticulously crafted figure perfectly captures the essence of Batman as portrayed by Michael Keaton, not only recreating the actor's iconic mouth expression but also authentically replicating the distinctive yellow logo, belt details, and the texture of the black rubber suit. Moreover, the cape is crafted from high-quality fabric, and with over 22 points of articulation, players can relive the classic 1989 Batman experience like never before."

Included Accessories: One pair of fists One pair of relaxed hands One pair of gripping hands Three small Batarang One large Batarang One Grappling gun Fabric cape



