The Batman Batcycle Hits the Street of Gotham with LEGO Technic

\The Batman returns to LEGO as they announce a brand new LEGO Technic set is racing on in. Batman adventures are just beginning, and coming in at 641 pieces is the new Batcycle from the 2022 film. This new model gives LEGO Technic collectors a nicely detailed scale-model replica with impressive interior features. Batman fans will be able to build the suspension and chain drive, which both connect to an articulated H4 engine. The Batcycle also has its own steering, making sure all of its functions are correct, just like the live-action version. This is a fun set to add to any Batcave for any Batman or fan of the 2022 film, and it is priced at $49.99. This beauty is ready to race into Gotham in March 2023, and pre-orders are not live just yet, but they can be found here.

Beware The Batman with LEGO's Newest Technic Batcycle

"Give Batman™ fans aged 9 and up an awesome challenge as they build Batman's iconic motorcycle in LEGO® Technic™ form. Inspired by the 2022 THE BATMAN movie, this LEGO Technic THE BATMAN – BATCYCLE™ (42155) toy is packed with hot features. Kids will love assembling all the parts of this authentic scale model before recreating favorite scenes from the movie. Features include steering, suspension and a chain drive that connects the articulating H4 engine to the back wheel. There's also a kickstandso kids can display their collectible model."

"Get ready for an easy and intuitive building adventure with the LEGO Builder app. Here you can zoom in and rotate models in 3D, save sets and track your progress.LEGO Technic buildable models feature realistic movement and mechanisms that introduce LEGO builders to the universe of engineering in an approachable and realistic way."

As seen in THE BATMAN – This buildable model is a LEGO® Technic™ scale-model replica of the BATCYCLE™ as seen in the 2022 movie

A build to explore – Check out the features including steering, suspension and a chain drive that connects the articulating H4 engine to the back wheel

Made for play and display – Super hero fans can show off their passion for Batman™. The model includes a supporting kickstand so it can stand on a shelf or desk

Measurements – This LEGO® Technic™ Batman™ bike toy measures over 6.5 in. (16 cm) high, 13 in. (33 cm) long and 4.5 in. (11 cm) wide