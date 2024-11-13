Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: batman returns, dc comics, hot toys

The Batmissile Arrives with Hot Toys Newest 1/6 Batman Returns Release

Return to the events of Batman Returns as Hot Toys has unveiled a brand new vehicle from the Bat arsenal with the Batmissile

Article Summary Hot Toys launches 1/6 scale Batmissile from Batman Returns, capturing its sleek design.

Features include LED lights, slide-open canopy, and extendable wheels for dynamic display.

Designed to fit 1/6 scale Batman figure, the Batmissile is a must-have for collectors.

Pre-order now for $610 at Sideshow Collectibles, release set for March 2025.

Batman is the World's Greatest Detective, he is a world class fighter, and he is always prepared for any situation. In Batman Returns (1992), we get some of his work on screen, including the invention of the Batmissile, a new modification for the Batmobile. After the Penguin gets control of the Batmobile, the Caped Crusader activates a special transformation mode on the vehicle, shedding its sides. This will allow the vehicle to navigate Gotham City's tightest streets and evade dangerous obstacles with speed and efficiency. Nicknamed the Batmissile, this rocket powered beauty is now coming to life in glorious 1/6 scale format as Hot Toys debuts their newest Batman Returns release.

This slick Batride measures a whopping 43" long, stands 9.5" tall, and has LED elements and an opening cockpit. A 1/6 scale Hot Toys Batman will fit inside via the sliding canopy, and the wheels are able to be expanded. If you are looking to build up your Batcave, then look no further, as this beauty is here to help, and pre-orders are already live through Sideshow Collectibles for a whopping $610 price tag. This bad boy is set to hit the city streets of Gotham in March 2025, and be sure to reserve a 1/6 scale Batman to get the full experience.

Hot Toys Debuts 1/6 Batman Returns Batmissile Vehicle

"The Batmissile was an escape vehicle integrated into the Batmobile. In "Batman Returns," Batman finds himself in a dire situation when The Penguin hijacks the Batmobile, forcing him to use the Batmissile to escape from the GCPD. Amid the chaos caused by the Red Triangle Gang, he activates this high-tech escape mechanism. As a last resort, it enables him to swiftly evade the pursuing police cars, showcasing the advanced technology of his iconic vehicle."

"The highly detailed collectible exquisitely captures the Batmissile's appearance from the movie with extreme precision and outstanding paint applications. It features intricate mechanical details throughout both the interior and exterior. Measuring approximately 109 cm in length, the collectible includes a meticulously crafted cockpit, complete with LED light-up dashboard panel and a slide-open canopy that recreate the cinematic setting. Additionally, the orange LED light at the back of the vehicle simulates a flame effect, while the extendable wheels enhance its dynamic design."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!