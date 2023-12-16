Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: disney, pixar, RSVLTS

The Claw Awaits as RSVLTS Debuts New Pixar Performance Hoodies

RSVLTS is back with a new set of Performance Hoodies featuring some popular Pixar designs from the Day of the Dead, The Claw and more

RSVLTS is back with an impressive new set of Performance Hoodies that capture the magic of hit Pixar and Disney films. The Performance Hoodie is not new by any means, but RSVLTS has recently started to incorporate its legendary Kunuflex button-down designs into the line. Your favorite shirts are now more comfy, stretchy, have a long-sleeve upgrade and a hood. Just in time for winter, Pixar fans can chill by the fire in one of four comfy designs with Toy Story, Coco, Monsters, Inc., and a legendary Pixar mascot. On top of that, a new RSVLTS TLB Hat has arrived, featuring the one and only Luxo Ball. Each one of these Performance Hoodies brings something special to the table and gives Disney/Pixar fans at getting a popular design once again.

This collection features a return to Pizza Planet with some iconic Toys Story aliens and The Claw, a trip to the Land of the Dead with Coco and the magic of music, Reach for the Sky with the Pixar Ball, or step into one of the many Monsters, Inc., doors. These will be the perfect gift to any fan this holiday, and the whole Pixar Performance Hoodie set, and hat are up for purchase right now in sizes from XS to 4XL. Be sure to check out more of the hoodie collections as well, including Mickey Mouse, Star Wars, and some RSVLTS originals. Fans can check out the entire collection below, featuring descriptions right from RSVLTS themselves, and Gift Cards are also offered for holiday gifts or just to be prepared for future drops.

Toy Story – The Crane Escape

"In Disney and Pixar's Toy Story, Buzz Lightyear and Woody found themselves in a Rocket Ship Crane Game surrounded by a sea of Aliens. Their only option for escape? The CLAW! This performance hoodie is a soft green tribute to the iconic Claw scene and some of Toy Story's most beloved characters, the Pizza Planet Aliens."

Disney and Pixar Coco – Music in Me

"Just like the song that takes us home from the Land of the Dead to the Land of the Living, this shirt is an absolute bright and colorful beauty. Filled with music notes, guitars, calaveras, little Pixar's Ernestos, Héctors, Imeldas, and more, just slipping on this performance hoodie will make your eyes mist up like they do at the end of the movie. Admit it, it's ok."

Pixar Ball

"The famous Pixar Ball, first appearing in Pixar's debut short, Luxo, Jr., in 1986, has since snuck its way into a number of Disney and Pixar films, including all four Toy Story movies, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, Up, Coco, Soul, Luca, and many more. And now, it's snuck onto this sky pattern performance hoodie."

Monsters, Inc. – Doors

"The doors of Monsters, Inc. are more than just a gateway to the Human World, they're an opening to new friends. This performance hoodie spotlights some familiar faces poking through the many doors of the Scare Floor, as well as a Pixar Easter egg—the infamous A113 door!"

Pixar Fest – The Luxo Lid

"The famous Pixar Ball, first appearing in Pixar's debut short, Luxo, Jr., in 1986, has since snuck its way into a number of Disney and Pixar films, including all four Toy Story movies, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, Up, Coco, Soul, Luca, and many more. And now, it's snuck onto this simple yet bold hat!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!