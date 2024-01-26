Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: daredevil, Marvel Comics, pcs

The Contest of Champions Awaits Daredevil with PCS Gamerverse Statue

PCS is returning to the Gamerverse with a new Contest of Champions statue featuring the man without fear, Daredevil

Article Summary New PCS Gamerverse Daredevil statue from Marvel's Contest of Champions.

Daredevil bursts through a window in a 38-inch-tall dynamic pose.

Limited collectible is crafted with stunning architectural detail.

Pre-order now on Sideshow Collectibles for a November 2024 release.

Marvel Contest of Champions is a popular mobile fighting game developed by Kabam that features the Marvel Universe battling against each other. No one is safe in this world as the Collector summons heroes and villains from across the universe to fight in his cosmic tournament. Teams consist of three characters, and the game continues to go strong on mobile devices, and now fans can bring one of the champions home. PCS is back with its latest Gamerverse statue featuring the Devil of Hell's Kitchen: Daredevil. Coming in at 38 inches tall, Daredevil is ready for battle as he bursts through a stained glass window. A lot of architectural detail was captured in this statue, from stone gargoyles to sculpted angels. The Devil is featured in his signature Marvel Comics suit with billy clubs in hand and ready to win this Contest of Champions at all costs. PCS has this 1:3 scale statue priced at a whopping $1,505, with a November 2024 release. Pre-orders are already online, and payment plans are also being offered right on Sideshow Collectibles.

Summon the Devil of Hell's Kitchen with PCS

"A man without hope… Is a man without fear." Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio present the Daredevil 1:3 Scale Epic Series Statue. Based on his appearance in the hit mobile game Marvel's Contest of Champions, Daredevil's agility and athleticism are on full display in this incredible collectible. Standing at over 38" high, Daredevil is depicted bursting through a stained glass window, his knees tucked and arms spread wide in an iconic, dynamic pose. Clenched in each hand is a piece of his two-part billy club, his preferred tool for traversing the rooftops of Hell's Kitchen. Every detail of Ol' Hornheads costume has been recreated with expert care, from the seams on his red suit to the unique texture of his belt."

"The base is a work of art unto itself. Framed by two stone columns topped with menacing gargoyles is the gothic arch housing the stained glass window our hero springs from. Fractured slivers of stained glass, possessing a lifelike translucency, appear to fly out from the broken window adding an uncanny level of movement to this statue. You'll be seeing red if you miss the chance to add the Daredevil 1:3 Scale Epic Series Statue to your Marvel Gamerverse collectibles today!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!