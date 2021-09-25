The Crow Gets New Premium Format Figure from Sideshow Collectibles

The Crow is a cult classic film about how vengeance can consume a man, and Sideshow brings Eric Daven back from the dead once more. Coming in at 22" tall, the darkness rises once again with this incredibly crafted statue that features the fallen musician. Brandon Lee's likeness is captured quite well within the statue as he is depicted with a shotgun and a crown on his should. The Crow fans will be pleased with all of the detail recreated straight from the film with his make up to his worn and torn outfit. This beauty is set to release between August – October 2022, and Sideshow Collectibles fans can find pre-orders live and located here. Priced at $600, payment plans are offered, so be sure to take advantage of them if needed. The Crow Speaks.

"The Crow Premium Format Figure – Sideshow presents The Crow Premium Format™ Figure, a must-have cult classic movie collectible. The Crow Premium Format Figure measures 22" tall and 11.38" wide as Eric Draven, fresh from the grave, stalks through raging flames to exact his revenge on the men who ruined his life. Based on the likeness of actor Brandon Lee in the unforgettable role, the undead antihero rests a shotgun on his shoulder while the mysterious crow guides his vindictive path, wings outstretched. His portrait features his iconic face makeup, sculpted hair, and a somber look encapsulating his tragic transformation."

"The Crow Premium Format Figure features a mixed media costume application, blending sculpted and tailored elements to recreate Eric Draven's signature gothic appearance in scaled collectible form. The morbid musician wears a pair of black fabric pants carefully fitted to the figure as he walks, and his fabric trench coat features wire in the hem for dramatic posing. Draven also sports a sculpted black shirt riddled with tears, sculpted black tape wraps on his waist and arms to cover his wounds, and sculpted black boots scuffed with elements of distress. He wears Shelly Webster's ring around his neck, close to his heart, as a reminder of what he lost on that fated Devil's Night. It can't rain all the time — fire it up in your collection and bring home The Crow Premium Format Figure today."